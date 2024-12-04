Hermith GmbH Expands Global Reach with New Offices in Ireland and Turkey
Hermith GmbH expands globally with new offices in Dublin and Istanbul, boosting access to aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. With over 20 years of titanium expertise, Hermith plans further growth, including a new India office by 2025.
Munich, Germany, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hermith GmbH, a leading European titanium manufacturer and supplier, continues to expand its global footprint by opening new offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Istanbul, Turkey. Founded in 2004 in Munich, Germany, Hermith GmbH has built a strong reputation over 20 years as a trusted titanium supplier and innovator, with a growing international network of titanium production sites and representative offices. This year, Hermith Group’s latest additions include Hermith Ireland LTD and Hermith Turkey LTD, reflecting the company’s commitment to broadening its international presence.
Expanding Operations in Ireland
In Europe, Hermith’s Dublin office is a strategic location that enhances the company’s access to the aerospace and manufacturing sectors, leveraging Ireland’s growing business environment and proximity to key European markets. With an increasing demand for titanium in Europe, Hermith Ireland LTD serves as a vital hub for communication and engagement with clients, ensuring that the company’s titanium distribution network delivers reliable, timely service to customers across Europe and beyond. Moreover, Hermith’s decision to open an office in Ireland is strategically aligned with the region’s established aerospace industry, underlined by big OEMs' presence in Northern Ireland with Belfast facilities providing advanced aircraft structures and components. Hermith’s presence in Ireland reflects its commitment to serving global markets and strengthening ties in regions with strong aerospace background.
New Presence in Turkey for Growing Markets
Recognizing Turkey’s dynamic growth potential, particularly in the aerospace and medical sectors, Hermith GmbH opened an office in Istanbul to strengthen relationships and support emerging markets in both Europe and Asia. Hermith Turkey LTD enables faster and more efficient service, providing local clients with tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of these rapidly expanding industries.
Future Expansion in Asia
Hermith GmbH is also planning to expand deeper into the Asian market with the opening of a new office in India by the end of 2025. India’s thriving aerospace and manufacturing industries make it a key market for titanium applications, and Hermith’s forthcoming presence there will support its commitment to meeting global demand. The expansion reflects Hermith’s dedication to serving high-growth regions with a focus on local accessibility and responsive customer service.
About Hermith GmbH
Hermith GmbH is a global leader in the production and supply of high-performance titanium and titanium alloy products. Serving critical industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and precision mechanics, Hermith specializes in providing advanced materials known for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility.
With a focus on innovation, Hermith offers all the range of semi-finished titanium tubes (e.g. AMS 4945, AMS 4944, AMS 4943), plates (e.g. AMS 4911), sheets (e.g. AMS 4911), bars (e.g. AMS 4928, AMS 6931), and wire (e.g. AMS 4954), all adhering to the highest international standards such as AMS and ASTM. The company’s proprietary titanium alloys, backed by over 40 patents, deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its global clientele.
Headquartered in Munich, Hermith GmbH manages all global operations, encompassing critical areas such as research and development, production, quality control, logistics, and customer support. The Munich headquarters is the central hub of Hermith’s operations, ensuring streamlined communication, rapid response times, and efficient coordination of its titanium supply chain. The German-based team is also in charge of the company’s advancements in titanium technology, addressing the high standards demanded by aerospace, medical, and industrial clients worldwide.
For more information, please visit their website.
Contact
Hermith GmbHContact
Amina Veliyeva
+49 89 2111 31 37
www.hermith.com/
Amina Veliyeva
+49 89 2111 31 37
www.hermith.com/
