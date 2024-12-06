SottoPelle® Recognizes Alice Beard, PA-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Jacksonville, FL, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alice Beard, PA-C, is a 2002 graduate of the University of Florida, College of Medicine. Ms. Beard immediately began work in general medicine to expand her experience in all areas. Her early career focused on ER and Internal Medicine.
In 2005, Ms. Beard initiated a Dermatology clinic within her Internal Medicine clinic. This shifted her focus primarily into Dermatology & Dermatology research where she excels today.
In 2015, while practicing adult and pediatric Dermatology, Ms. Beard noted a gap between insurance covered medication & simple procedures that can help many clients. With this in mind she formed Premier Medical Spa. She actively sees patients there now. Her passion is easing chronic conditions and improving self-esteem.
Prior to PA school, Ms. Beard attend the University of Texas obtaining a degree in Psychology & Spanish. She also worked as a 9-1-1 medic.
Provider Information:
Alice Beard, PA-C
Premier Medical Spa
6817 Southpoint Pkwy, Suite 2502
Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 955-0605
https://premiermedicalspa.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
In 2005, Ms. Beard initiated a Dermatology clinic within her Internal Medicine clinic. This shifted her focus primarily into Dermatology & Dermatology research where she excels today.
In 2015, while practicing adult and pediatric Dermatology, Ms. Beard noted a gap between insurance covered medication & simple procedures that can help many clients. With this in mind she formed Premier Medical Spa. She actively sees patients there now. Her passion is easing chronic conditions and improving self-esteem.
Prior to PA school, Ms. Beard attend the University of Texas obtaining a degree in Psychology & Spanish. She also worked as a 9-1-1 medic.
Provider Information:
Alice Beard, PA-C
Premier Medical Spa
6817 Southpoint Pkwy, Suite 2502
Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 955-0605
https://premiermedicalspa.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera, CEO
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera, CEO
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories