Premier Ship Models Launches RC Models
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Premier Ship Models, a leading global provider of model ships, has announced the launch of a new collection of radio-controlled (RC) model ships in the UAE. This latest offering expands upon the company's established range of corporate, bespoke, and kit model ships, catering to enthusiasts and collectors across the region.
Innovative RC Model Ships Collection
Recognized for its superior craftsmanship and customization, Premier Ship Models is renowned in markets such as the US, UK, Australia, and France. With the introduction of RC model ships in the UAE, the company aims to bring an immersive maritime experience to ship model enthusiasts.
The collection includes an array of meticulously designed models ranging from 1:50 to 1:300 scale. Notable ships featured in the lineup include iconic vessels such as the African Queen, Bismarck, Titanic, and Alte Liebe, along with modern RC yachts like Dragon Force 65 and Victoria Luxury. For thrill-seekers, the collection also includes high-performance motorized models such as Super Mono and Bullet.
RC model ships are operated using specialized radio remotes, allowing users to control various features and functions. Buyers can select from wooden, metallic, and other premium finishes, with extensive customization options available. Personalization services include nameplates, bespoke finishes, and custom colors.
Additionally, Premier Ship Models offers model ship kits designed for hands-on creativity. These kits allow hobbyists to build, assemble, and paint their ships, with tools and acrylic paints sold separately. A dedicated customer support team is available 24/7 via the company’s website to assist with product selection and customization queries.
About Premier Ship Models
Established over two decades ago, Premier Ship Models is a trusted provider of finely crafted model ships, yachts, and marine accessories. The company has delivered more than 199 bespoke projects and boasts an extensive collection of over 500 models.
The firm is a recipient of The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: International Trade, reflecting its commitment to quality and innovation. In addition to RC models, Premier Ship Models specializes in bespoke corporate orders, 3D printing, architectural models, and restoration services. Customers can also choose from a selection of elegant display cases to showcase their collections.
