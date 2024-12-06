Rapid Growth Fuels Hiring Surge and Brand Refresh at RealityMine
RealityMine, a leader in human-centric behavioural data, is expanding with 15 new hires, following significant growth and recent senior appointments. Alongside this, the company has launched a new brand identity and website, reinforcing its commitment to privacy-first data solutions.
Manchester, United Kingdom, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RealityMine, a leading innovator in human-centric behavioural data, is embarking on a major hiring surge, with plans to add 15 new roles to its current team of 65. Most of these openings are based at the firm’s headquarters in Manchester, England across its core software and data engineering, data infrastructure, product management and account management teams. The hiring plan follows on from several recent appointments, including that of Clare Phillips, who has joined the firm in the new role of Head of Account Management.
In tandem with its rapid expansion, RealityMine has launched an exciting new brand identity and website. This refreshed positioning underscores its dedication to providing human-centric, privacy-first behavioural data solutions that enable clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions, optimise their business strategies and unlock growth. RealityMine summarises its unique value proposition to its clients in only three words: “Real life, revealed.”
“We are on track for 35% growth this year, which is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the incredible dedication of our team,” said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine. “As we continue to welcome new clients, our investments in talent and innovation will be critical to ongoing success. Our new brand identity reflects this ambition, emphasising the unique role we play in putting real people and their digital lives at the heart of data-driven insights.”
RealityMine’s proprietary technology provides clients with unparalleled understanding of consumer interactions with digital platforms. From app and web usage to advertising exposure, streaming habits, social media engagement and use of new AI tools, RealityMine delivers a comprehensive view of real-world consumer behaviour.
About RealityMine
Trusted by the world’s leading companies across media, technology, consumer goods and more, RealityMine delivers real-world consumer digital behaviour to inform business decisions and enable clients to stay ahead of the competition. The firm’s privacy-safe and GDPR-compliant technology solutions are deployed on mobile, tablet and desktop platforms, worldwide. For more information, visit www.realitymine.com.
In tandem with its rapid expansion, RealityMine has launched an exciting new brand identity and website. This refreshed positioning underscores its dedication to providing human-centric, privacy-first behavioural data solutions that enable clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions, optimise their business strategies and unlock growth. RealityMine summarises its unique value proposition to its clients in only three words: “Real life, revealed.”
“We are on track for 35% growth this year, which is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the incredible dedication of our team,” said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine. “As we continue to welcome new clients, our investments in talent and innovation will be critical to ongoing success. Our new brand identity reflects this ambition, emphasising the unique role we play in putting real people and their digital lives at the heart of data-driven insights.”
RealityMine’s proprietary technology provides clients with unparalleled understanding of consumer interactions with digital platforms. From app and web usage to advertising exposure, streaming habits, social media engagement and use of new AI tools, RealityMine delivers a comprehensive view of real-world consumer behaviour.
About RealityMine
Trusted by the world’s leading companies across media, technology, consumer goods and more, RealityMine delivers real-world consumer digital behaviour to inform business decisions and enable clients to stay ahead of the competition. The firm’s privacy-safe and GDPR-compliant technology solutions are deployed on mobile, tablet and desktop platforms, worldwide. For more information, visit www.realitymine.com.
Contact
RealityMineContact
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Categories