The Roasted Purpose Expands Retail Footprint and Introduces Bulk Bags for Fan-Favorite Horchata Protein Coffee
The family-owned brand continues to revolutionize the functional coffee market with strategic growth in Hy-Vee Health Market Departments and the return of its fan-favorite Horchata flavor in bulk.
O'Fallon, MO, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Roasted Purpose, a trailblazer in the functional coffee category, continues to disrupt the beverage industry with notable retail expansion and innovative product offerings. As demand for health-conscious coffee solutions grows, the family-owned business is rising to the occasion with strategic growth and customer-focused innovation.
Retail Growth Story
The Roasted Purpose is excited to announce its continued rollout to additional Hy-Vee Health Market Departments across the Midwest. These partnerships align with consumer trends favoring functional beverages that promote health, wellness, and convenience.
“We’re thrilled to expand our reach through Hy-Vee’s Health Market locations,” said Joanna Johnsen, founder of The Roasted Purpose. “This move allows us to bring our clean, protein-enriched coffee to even more people seeking a healthier way to fuel their day.”
Product Innovation
Following the overwhelming success of its Horchata Protein Coffee, which debuted as the flavor of the month in August and quickly sold out, The Roasted Purpose is now offering this fan-favorite flavor in convenient bulk bags. The creamy, cinnamon-forward blend provides the perfect combination of indulgence and nutrition, delivering 18 grams of protein per cup.
“Our customers have been asking for more Horchata ever since it sold out in August,” Johnsen shared. “Offering it in bulk bags was a natural next step to meet that demand and provide added value for our loyal fans.”
Purpose-Driven Mission
At the heart of The Roasted Purpose is its commitment to giving back. Through its tagline, “Good for You and Good for Others,” the company connects its success to its mission of supporting youth programs and creating opportunities for at-risk kids. Every purchase directly contributes to this initiative, making a positive impact with each cup.
“Our mission is as much about fueling lives as it is about fueling cups,” said Johnsen. “It’s this purpose that resonates with our customers and drives everything we do.”
About The Roasted Purpose
Founded in 2023, The Roasted Purpose was born out of a desire to create a healthy, dairy-free alternative to traditional coffee drinks. Today, the company offers 11 flavors of gourmet protein coffee, made with clean ingredients like grass-fed bovine collagen and organic coffee. Proudly made in the USA, The Roasted Purpose is available online and through select retail partners in Missouri, Texas, and Arkansas.
For more information about The Roasted Purpose’s retail expansion, product offerings, or purpose-driven mission, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Retail Growth Story
The Roasted Purpose is excited to announce its continued rollout to additional Hy-Vee Health Market Departments across the Midwest. These partnerships align with consumer trends favoring functional beverages that promote health, wellness, and convenience.
“We’re thrilled to expand our reach through Hy-Vee’s Health Market locations,” said Joanna Johnsen, founder of The Roasted Purpose. “This move allows us to bring our clean, protein-enriched coffee to even more people seeking a healthier way to fuel their day.”
Product Innovation
Following the overwhelming success of its Horchata Protein Coffee, which debuted as the flavor of the month in August and quickly sold out, The Roasted Purpose is now offering this fan-favorite flavor in convenient bulk bags. The creamy, cinnamon-forward blend provides the perfect combination of indulgence and nutrition, delivering 18 grams of protein per cup.
“Our customers have been asking for more Horchata ever since it sold out in August,” Johnsen shared. “Offering it in bulk bags was a natural next step to meet that demand and provide added value for our loyal fans.”
Purpose-Driven Mission
At the heart of The Roasted Purpose is its commitment to giving back. Through its tagline, “Good for You and Good for Others,” the company connects its success to its mission of supporting youth programs and creating opportunities for at-risk kids. Every purchase directly contributes to this initiative, making a positive impact with each cup.
“Our mission is as much about fueling lives as it is about fueling cups,” said Johnsen. “It’s this purpose that resonates with our customers and drives everything we do.”
About The Roasted Purpose
Founded in 2023, The Roasted Purpose was born out of a desire to create a healthy, dairy-free alternative to traditional coffee drinks. Today, the company offers 11 flavors of gourmet protein coffee, made with clean ingredients like grass-fed bovine collagen and organic coffee. Proudly made in the USA, The Roasted Purpose is available online and through select retail partners in Missouri, Texas, and Arkansas.
For more information about The Roasted Purpose’s retail expansion, product offerings, or purpose-driven mission, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Contact
The Roasted PurposeContact
Joanna Johnsen
314-200-5585
theroastedpurpose.com
Joanna Johnsen
314-200-5585
theroastedpurpose.com
Categories