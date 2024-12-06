Parler Announces Sponsorship of Amfest
Plano, TX, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Parler is excited to announce the return to the Phoenix Convention Center in mid-December for Turning Point’s big annual event, AmericaFirst, also known as Amfest. This event brings out more than 30,000 people each year and features dozens of the nation’s top leaders like Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Dr. Ben Carlson and many others.
Parler will have a PlayTV Activation zone, featuring PlayTV and Burst at the primary booth. The company is also setting up a Partnership and Networking Hub featuring a podcast media experience to conduct interviews, engaging with key figures and media personalities.
The team at the event will set up several engagement-focused activities, including a fun-focused Burst challenge with prizes and rewards.
“Working with the group at Amfest gives Parler an opportunity to align our mission with the tens of thousands of Turning Point followers and fans. The event is one of the most important in this space, because it not only opens the door for the younger generation to participate in the future direction of the country, it also gives that generation the ability to experience Parler in a whole new way,” said Amy Robbins, Director of Media Relations for Parler.
About Parler
Parler is more than just a social media platform; it’s a community-driven space that fosters authentic connections and meaningful conversations. Unlike other platforms, Parler is committed to upholding free speech and giving power back to the people. The launch of PlayTV, Burst, and ParlerPay have created a unique user experience that also will help grow the network exponentially in the upcoming years.
