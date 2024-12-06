Kuruma Imports Hosting Toys For Tots Car Meet to Spread Holiday Cheer
Miami, FL, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kuruma Imports, Florida's largest JDM car dealership, invites the community to a festive Toys For Tots Car Meet on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at their JDM showroom located at 7105 NW 41st Street, Miami, FL 33166.
This holiday season, Kuruma Imports is thrilled to partner with Toys For Tots to help bring smiles to children in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to this meaningful cause.
Family-Friendly Festivities Await
While giving back to the community, attendees can enjoy an afternoon packed with holiday-themed activities:
Snap holiday photos with Kuruma Imports’ festive Christmas-themed Japanese fire truck – a unique, must-see highlight for car enthusiasts and families alike.
Write letters to Santa and mail them in the whimsical JDM North Pole mailbox.
This event is an opportunity to celebrate the holiday spirit while experiencing the vibrant JDM car culture that Kuruma Imports is known for.
“At Kuruma Imports, we believe in the power of community,” said Jorge Lopez, Manager, “and this Toys For Tots Car Meet is a way to bring people together, share joy, and make the holidays brighter for children in need.”
Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a family looking for holiday fun, or someone eager to make a difference, this event is for you. Let’s come together as a community to make this season unforgettable.
For more information, contact Jorge Lopez at (305)607-4948 or visit www.kurumaimports.com
About Kuruma Imports
Kuruma Imports, LLC has been owned and operated by true enthusiasts since 2014. The first South Florida Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) dealer specializing in 25+ year old, federally legal, right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles imported from Japan. Their lineup includes exclusives, Skylines GTR, Supra, RX7, NSX, Civic, Integra, Chaser, Pajero Evo, GTO, Delica, Land Cruiser, Acty, and Sambar. In stock is a vast selection of Keitora, aka "Kei" trucks, small Japanese trucks, mini-vans, and fire trucks that are rugged, tough, compact, and economical.
Contact
Jorge Lopez
305-607-4948
www.kurumaimports.com
