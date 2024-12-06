Nonprofit CEO Graduates from Prestigious Leadership Missouri Program
Child Care Aware of Missouri's CEO Robin Phillips is one of only 24 select graduates from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Leadership Class of 2024.
St. Louis, MO, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO), recently graduated from the prestigious 2024 Leadership Missouri program created by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Phillips is one of only 24 graduates from the seven-month program that caters to current and emerging leaders throughout the state.
Founded in 1990, Leadership Missouri focuses on enhancing leadership skills and fostering connections among business leaders and elected officials. Participants are carefully selected based on their existing leadership experience and potential to make a positive impact on their organizations and communities.
Phillips has nearly 25 years of background experience in child care systems building and nonprofit management. She is recognized as a transformational leader with deep knowledge of the barriers affecting the state’s economy and workforce participation. Robin’s work focuses on helping communities and employers think differently about how to support working parents while positively impacting business outcomes.
Phillips was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council, a nonpartisan group dedicated to advocating for small businesses at the federal level. She is a Certified John Maxwell leader, having completed a program that equipped her with skills in leadership development, coaching, speaking, and training.
Founded in 1999, Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
