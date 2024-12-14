MyWorkoutAI Consumer App Launches MVP to Bring Personalization Back Into Health & Wellness

MyWorkout.AI has launched its AI-powered app, personalizing fitness with workout plans tailored to each user’s unique body. Unlike generic solutions, the app adapts in real-time, ensuring optimal results and evolving with progress. "We’re putting the ‘personal’ back into personal training," said Co-Founder Jason Arnold. Join the Techlete community and take control of your health.