MyWorkoutAI Consumer App Launches MVP to Bring Personalization Back Into Health & Wellness
MyWorkout.AI has launched its AI-powered app, personalizing fitness with workout plans tailored to each user’s unique body. Unlike generic solutions, the app adapts in real-time, ensuring optimal results and evolving with progress. "We’re putting the ‘personal’ back into personal training," said Co-Founder Jason Arnold. Join the Techlete community and take control of your health.
Austin, TX, December 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike, today, MyWorkoutAI is thrilled to announce the launch of its new consumer app, bringing an end to the cookie-cutter approach that has plagued the fitness industry for too long. MyWorkoutAI leverages the power of artificial intelligence to create personalized workout plans. MyWorkoutAI assesses each individual’s unique body before crafting personalized workouts - just like having a personal trainer in your pocket. With this launch, MyWorkoutAI offers true fitness personalization, empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness.
"For too long, fitness has been dominated by one-size-fits-all solutions that don’t meet individual needs," said Scott Finkelstein, Founder & CEO of MyWorkout.AI. Scott goes on to say, "We built MyWorkout.AI to focus on each person’s unique requirements, driving lasting results."
The Power of AI: Personalization Like Never Before
The heart of MyWorkoutAI’s technology lies in its ability to deliver personalized, data-driven workouts in real-time. Unlike the generic fitness apps on the market today, MyWorkout.AI learns how your body moves and adapts your workouts for optimal results. As you progress, the platform continuously fine-tunes your program to match your evolving needs.
"Our AI grows smarter with every session, making the app like a personal trainer that evolves with you," said Finkelstein. "We’re here to unlock your full potential."
Putting Personal Back into Personal Training
MyWorkoutAI is a direct response to the lack of personalization in fitness programs. With 75% of individuals feeling their fitness needs aren’t met, MyWorkoutAI ensures every user gets a tailored experience.
"It’s time to put the ‘personal’ back into personal training," says Jason Arnold, Co-Founder of MyWorkout.AI. "The platform won’t create your program until it first assesses your unique body - a core philosophy I’ve followed for decades."
What the Mainstream Won’t Tell You
Beyond workouts, MyWorkoutAI provides health and wellness knowledge often overlooked by mainstream platforms. From functional movement insights to alternative health approaches, the app offers users deeper insights to achieve lasting wellness.
"We’re committed to shining a light on knowledge that’s often hidden," said Finkelstein. "Our users deserve the best tools and information for their fitness journey."
Join the Techlete Movement
MyWorkoutAI is more than a fitness app; it’s a community where Techletes inspire and lift each other. Whether you're starting your fitness journey or leveling up your performance, MyWorkoutAI provides the personalization you need.
For more information, visit www.myworkout.ai or download the MyWorkout.AI app on the app stores.
About MyWorkout.AI:
MyWorkoutAI delivers personalized, AI-driven workouts tailored to individual needs, with a mission to transform lives through health and wellness.
For more information, visit www.myworkout.ai or download the MyWorkout.AI app on the app stores.
Contact
Scott Finkelstein
512-781-1280
myworkout.ai
