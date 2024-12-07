Trailblazer in Corrections: Paulding County’s Assistant Jail Administrator Becomes First to Achieve All 3 Levels of NIJO Professional Certification
The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) announces that Captain Keith Thomas of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, GA, is the first in the state to earn all three levels of NIJO national professional certification (NCCE, NCCS, and NCCO), completing 261 hours of training through NIJO's Detention and Corrections Online Training Academy. This achievement highlights his commitment to excellence in jail management, operational safety, and legal compliance.
Dallas, GA, December 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) is pleased to announce that Captain Keith Thomas, Assistant Jail Administrator, at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, GA, is the first individual in the State of Georgia to earn all 3 levels of NIJO national professional certification (National Certified Corrections Executive-NCCE; National Certified Corrections Supervisor-NCCS; and National Certified Corrections Officer-NCCO. This is a significant achievement representing a total of 261 training hours, completed in person and online through NIJO’s Detention and Corrections Online Training Academy (DACOTA).
NIJO’s certification program is a rigorous, multi-tiered process designed to elevate the standards of jail management and operations. Captain Thomas’s achievement reflects not only personal excellence but also serves as a model for correctional professionals nationwide.
“This achievement underscores the critical important of investing in training and certification for correctional professionals,” said Tate McCotter, Executive Director of NIJO. “Through Captain Thomas’s leadership and commitment, we are reminded of the critical role training plays in advancing jail safety, operational efficiency, and legal compliance. We are immensely proud to recognize this major accomplishment.”
The NIJO certification program has become a gold standard for professional development in corrections, offering correctional professionals the tools and knowledge to navigate the increasingly complex legal, operational, and administrative challenges in today’s jails.
Captain Thomas stated, “Corrections is an honorable and demanding profession that calls for a unique type of individual—someone who possesses unwavering dedication and resilience to work inside a jail each day. In this field, we witness and experience situations that many would find unimaginable. We wear many hats to tackle the diverse and complex challenges that arise, all while maintaining the safety, security, and welfare of those under our care. Operating a jail represents one of the highest liabilities for a sheriff’s office because it involves safeguarding human lives. The professional certifications and training I have pursued have equipped me and my jail to proactively address these challenges, strengthen our operations, and mitigate potential liabilities. I hope this inspires others in our field to pursue continued education and professional growth.”
Captain Thomas has demonstrated his commitment to professional growth and to elevating the standard of operations at his jail by not only achieving all 3 levels of certification but also graduated from NIJO’s intensive 5-day ELITE Academy for Jail & Corrections Administrators (Class #6).
NIJO invites correctional professionals across the country to participate in its national certification programs and join the growing network of leaders committed to excellence in jail operations.
For more information about NIJO’s certification programs, visit www.jailtraining.org.
ABOUT NIJO
The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) was formed as the primary resource dedicated to serving those that operate jails, detention, and correctional facilities. Recognizing the enormous liability and increasing litigation facing administrators, NIJO provides a compilation of legal-based resources and information for agencies to make facilities safer and more secure, proactively defend against frivolous litigation and protect against adverse publicity and liability.
NIJO’s certification program is a rigorous, multi-tiered process designed to elevate the standards of jail management and operations. Captain Thomas’s achievement reflects not only personal excellence but also serves as a model for correctional professionals nationwide.
“This achievement underscores the critical important of investing in training and certification for correctional professionals,” said Tate McCotter, Executive Director of NIJO. “Through Captain Thomas’s leadership and commitment, we are reminded of the critical role training plays in advancing jail safety, operational efficiency, and legal compliance. We are immensely proud to recognize this major accomplishment.”
The NIJO certification program has become a gold standard for professional development in corrections, offering correctional professionals the tools and knowledge to navigate the increasingly complex legal, operational, and administrative challenges in today’s jails.
Captain Thomas stated, “Corrections is an honorable and demanding profession that calls for a unique type of individual—someone who possesses unwavering dedication and resilience to work inside a jail each day. In this field, we witness and experience situations that many would find unimaginable. We wear many hats to tackle the diverse and complex challenges that arise, all while maintaining the safety, security, and welfare of those under our care. Operating a jail represents one of the highest liabilities for a sheriff’s office because it involves safeguarding human lives. The professional certifications and training I have pursued have equipped me and my jail to proactively address these challenges, strengthen our operations, and mitigate potential liabilities. I hope this inspires others in our field to pursue continued education and professional growth.”
Captain Thomas has demonstrated his commitment to professional growth and to elevating the standard of operations at his jail by not only achieving all 3 levels of certification but also graduated from NIJO’s intensive 5-day ELITE Academy for Jail & Corrections Administrators (Class #6).
NIJO invites correctional professionals across the country to participate in its national certification programs and join the growing network of leaders committed to excellence in jail operations.
For more information about NIJO’s certification programs, visit www.jailtraining.org.
ABOUT NIJO
The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) was formed as the primary resource dedicated to serving those that operate jails, detention, and correctional facilities. Recognizing the enormous liability and increasing litigation facing administrators, NIJO provides a compilation of legal-based resources and information for agencies to make facilities safer and more secure, proactively defend against frivolous litigation and protect against adverse publicity and liability.
Contact
National Institute for Jail OperationsContact
Darla Gray
801-810-5245
www.jailtraining.org
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office
190 Constitution Boulevard
Dallas, GA 30132
(770) 443-3030
Darla Gray
801-810-5245
www.jailtraining.org
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office
190 Constitution Boulevard
Dallas, GA 30132
(770) 443-3030
Categories