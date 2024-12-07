Trailblazer in Corrections: Paulding County’s Assistant Jail Administrator Becomes First to Achieve All 3 Levels of NIJO Professional Certification

The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) announces that Captain Keith Thomas of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, GA, is the first in the state to earn all three levels of NIJO national professional certification (NCCE, NCCS, and NCCO), completing 261 hours of training through NIJO's Detention and Corrections Online Training Academy. This achievement highlights his commitment to excellence in jail management, operational safety, and legal compliance.