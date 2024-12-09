Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between MaxVac Inc. and DXP Enterprises, Inc.
Modesto, CA, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has announced its latest deal closing in California with the acquisition of MaxVac Inc. by DXP Enterprises, Inc.(DXPE). The strategic buyer, DXP Enterprises, is a leading industrial distribution expert and utilizes acquisitions of strong industry players to continue its growth.
MaxVac Inc. is a leading vacuum pump sales, repair, and maintenance provider servicing the Central Valley and San Francisco, California markets focused on customers in the electronics, semiconductor, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and biomedical markets. Their primary business is selling, repairing, and maintaining industrial vacuum pumps from various manufacturers. MaxVac Inc. emphasizes high-quality repairs, focusing on achieving zero defects in their remanufactured products. MaxVac Inc. prioritizes exceptional customer service, aiming for 100% on-time delivery and excellent support.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services, and maintenance, repair, operating, and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP's vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP's business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions, and Supply Chain Services.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
