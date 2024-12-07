Canada’s Hidden Health Crisis: Over 1.25 Million Living with Lymphedema

Over 1.25 million Canadians live with lymphedema, a chronic condition causing permanent swelling and major health challenges, yet it remains widely undiagnosed due to systemic barriers. The Canadian Lymphedema Framework's new data, published in Pathways, highlights urgent gaps in care, including funding and specialist shortages. With cancer survivors and those with chronic conditions among the affected, the CLF calls for equitable funding, research, and a sustainable healthcare strategy.