Ignitarium Adds New Member to Its Board of Directors
Bangalore, India, December 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ignitarium has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Mr. Sudip Nandy, former MD of ChrysCapital and ex-Chairman of Aricent.
Sudip Nandy has held positions as Independent Director and Board Member for various organizations like Redington Limited, Excelra, Artison Agrotech, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Liquid Hub Inc. and ResultsCX.
Most recently, Sudip was Senior Advisor at ChrysCapital, a private equity firm where he also served as the MD and Operating Partner for IT for the past 5 years. During his tenure, he was the Executive Chairman of California-headquartered Infogain Corporation and the non-Exec Chair on the board of Ampere Vehicles, now a brand of Greaves Cotton Ltd. Earlier on in his career, Sudip was CEO and then Chairman India for Aricent. Prior to that, he spent 25+ years in Wipro where he held the post of Head of US business, Engineering R&D Services. He was responsible for founding EnThink, one of India’s earliest Semiconductor IP companies that created IEEE standards-based silicon verified reusable IPs and succeeded in winning several large marquee clients in North America and Japan. Later on, he took on the role of the Head of EU Operations. He also served as the Chief Strategy Officer, where he led several successful mergers and acquisitions. Subsequently, he took over as the President of Technology, Media and Telecom business, overseeing approximately $1.2 billion in revenues and a team of around 18,000 people.
“I’m proud to welcome Sudip Nandy to the Board of Ignitarium. Sudip brings with him a wealth of experience in strategic sales and forging impactful partnerships, which aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our market reach and elevate our client engagement. With his business acumen and vast expertise in leading organizations of different scales, I am sure he will play a crucial role in formulating and executing growth strategies, with a focus on US and Europe markets and partnership-led sales,” said Sanjay Jayakumar, CEO of Ignitarium.
Sudip added, “I've witnessed firsthand how strategic alignment between business and engineering can unlock incredible growth. My joining the board of Ignitarium, a forward-thinking company, offers a great opportunity to contribute to building customer-centric strategies, driving revenue, and fostering collaboration for lasting relationships and take the company to the next level.”
About Ignitarium
Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in semiconductor, AI, and wireless-enabled embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. Since its inception in 2012, Ignitarium, which has a global footprint with presence in India (Bengaluru and Kochi), USA (San Jose and Austin), Canada, Europe, and Japan, has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. Its offerings include semiconductor architecture and logic design, design verification, FPGA prototyping, embedded, multimedia and AI software, and Cloud services. Learn more at www.ignitarium.com
