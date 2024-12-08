Diverse Hampton Roads Launches 2nd Annual Holiday Guide to Showcase Local Businesses and Celebrate Community Spirit
Norfolk, VA, December 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diverse Hampton Roads is proud to announce the launch of its 2nd Annual Holiday Guide, a one-stop resource designed to connect the Hampton Roads community with local businesses, unique holiday gifts, and festive experiences. The guide highlights the incredible diversity and talent within our region, showcasing a variety of products, services, and events from small businesses and organizations across the seven cities.
This year’s Holiday Guide features:
Exclusive Local Deals: Discounts and promotions from participating businesses.
Gift Ideas for Everyone: Unique, locally-made products perfect for holiday gifting.
Holiday Events: A curated list of festive events happening throughout Hampton Roads.
Spotlight on Local Entrepreneurs: Stories of the small business owners who make our community vibrant.
“We’re excited to bring back the Holiday Guide for a second year,” said Angela Johnson, founder of Diverse Hampton Roads. “This initiative is all about celebrating the incredible diversity of businesses in our area and giving the community an easy way to support local this holiday season.”
The Holiday Guide not only promotes shopping locally but also fosters connections between businesses and the community, helping to build a stronger, more united Hampton Roads.
Diverse Hampton Roads is committed to supporting businesses in gaining visibility and fostering growth through community-centered initiatives.
The guide will be available online accessible for free on the Diverse Hampton Roads website.
For more information or to access the guide, visit diversehamptonroads.com or follow us on social media @diversehamptonroads on LinkedIn and Facebook. Also, on Instagram @diversehamptonroads757.
About Diverse Hampton Roads
Diverse Hampton Roads is dedicated to supporting local businesses and organizations in gaining visibility and fostering connections within the Hampton Roads community. Through events, resources, and community-focused projects, Diverse Hampton Roads works to empower and uplift the diverse voices that make our region unique.
Contact
Angela Johnson
Angela Johnson
757-354-2261
diversehamptonroads.com
