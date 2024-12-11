CEngg Shreekant Patil Founder of PARENTNashik, Leads Global Discussion on Sustainable Education at 21st Digi Skillz Webinar on UN SDG 4 with Global Leaders

On December 7, 2024, 21st Digi Skillz hosted a webinar on SDG 4 – Quality Education, featuring global experts discussing sustainable education practices. CEngg Shreekant Patil highlighted India's NEP 2020 and government initiatives, emphasizing entrepreneurship, skill development, and international collaboration. Experts from Finland, Egypt, and other countries shared insights on SDG 4. Shreekant invited global leaders to collaborate with India on sustainable education.