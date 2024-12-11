CEngg Shreekant Patil Founder of PARENTNashik, Leads Global Discussion on Sustainable Education at 21st Digi Skillz Webinar on UN SDG 4 with Global Leaders
On December 7, 2024, 21st Digi Skillz hosted a webinar on SDG 4 – Quality Education, featuring global experts discussing sustainable education practices. CEngg Shreekant Patil highlighted India's NEP 2020 and government initiatives, emphasizing entrepreneurship, skill development, and international collaboration. Experts from Finland, Egypt, and other countries shared insights on SDG 4. Shreekant invited global leaders to collaborate with India on sustainable education.
Delhi, India, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 21st Digi Skillz hosted an impactful and insightful webinar focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 – Quality Education. Under the theme Sustainable Education, the event brought together global experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to explore innovative strategies, policies, and frameworks aimed at achieving inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all. The webinar was held from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM IST and was attended by participants from around the world.
Dr. Uche Lin Okpala served as the host for this distinguished event, with Prof. Nada Ratković Kovačević acting as the moderator. The session featured powerful presentations from global speakers, including Engg Shreekant Patil from India, who shared valuable insights on the role of education in fostering sustainable development, particularly in the context of India’s growing educational ecosystem. Dr. Neyara Radwan from Egypt also presented a compelling case study on Finland’s exceptional ranking in global education, showcasing how the Nordic country’s focus on accessibility, innovation, and inclusivity has placed it at the top in the realm of SDG 4.
Engg Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of aligning India’s educational policies with global sustainability goals, particularly through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He discussed how the policy fosters holistic development, interdisciplinary learning, and local knowledge, thereby supporting the SDG 4 objectives. Shreekant also highlighted India’s commitment to creating an inclusive, innovation-driven educational ecosystem through various government initiatives aimed at empowering youth, promoting entrepreneurship, and improving skill development across the country.
Key Takeaways from Engg Shreekant Patil’s Presentation:
Recommendations for Future Implementation of SDG 4:
- Sustainability Literacy in National Curriculum Framework: Incorporating sustainability principles into education systems globally to cultivate environmentally conscious citizens.
- Flexibility and Adaptation in Education: Leveraging online platforms such as SWAYAM, SWAYAM PRABHA, and Manthan to provide adaptable, accessible, and quality education to students across all geographies.
- Resource Sharing and Accessibility: Promoting Open Educational Resources (OER), including platforms like National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and e-PG Pathshala, to provide free and open access to quality educational materials.
Global Implementation of Sustainable Education
In his speech, Shreekant Patil also provided recommendations on how sustainable education can be implemented at the international level, including:
- Policy Integration: Encouraging governments worldwide to integrate sustainability-focused policies into their education systems.
- Global Partnerships: Fostering international collaboration to share resources, research, and expertise in education.
- Climate Change Education: Ensuring that education systems worldwide prepare students to address global environmental challenges.
- Teacher Training and Community Engagement: Upskilling educators to integrate sustainability practices into teaching and engaging communities in sustainable educational initiatives.
- Technology and Innovation: Leveraging technology to create dynamic, accessible, and inclusive educational environments.
- Youth Empowerment: Encouraging youth participation in shaping the future of sustainable education.
Key Government Initiatives in India:
Shreekant Patil also discussed the various government initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which have been designed to align with SDG 4. Some key programs include:
- Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan: Promoting cleaner and greener school environments.
- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Advancing gender equality through education.
- Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Promoting cultural diversity and national integration.
- Digital Education Initiatives: PM eVIDYA, DigiLocker, and the expansion of platforms like SWAYAM to enhance access to online education.
- Sustainable Infrastructure: Adoption of green technologies, such as solar power and sustainable water management practices, to promote environmental consciousness in schools.
Other key initiatives from the Indian government include:
- National Educational Technology Forum (NETF): To guide the use of technology in education.
- Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH): Aimed at assessing student learning outcomes comprehensively.
- Gender Inclusion Fund (GIF): Ensuring no child is left behind, regardless of gender.
- National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (NIPUN): Focused on primary education to improve literacy and numeracy outcomes.
- Samagra Shiksha and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA): Promoting inclusive and equitable quality education across all levels, from primary to higher education.
Global Leaders and Collaboration:
The event also featured a distinguished panel of speakers from across the world, who shared their expertise on SDG 4 and the global efforts needed to achieve sustainable education:
- Dr Neyara Radwan ( Egypt)
- Mansoor Shah (Pakistan)
- Dr. G. Harikrishnan (India)
- Prof. Nada Ratković Kovačević (Croatia)
- Prof. Dr. (hc) Amb KMA CPA Shainul B. (Tanzania)
- Hon. Prof. Riahi Hedia (Tunisia)
- Prof. Dr. Amb. Mehreen-Mia Hc (South Africa)
- Nebhat Ozaydin Cankirli (Turkey)
- Amb. Saphal Dhungana (Nepal)
- Jamila Bouzayen (Tunisia)
CEngg Shreekant Patil extended a heartfelt invitation to global leaders to collaborate with India in the pursuit of SDG 4, urging them to visit and explore opportunities for cross-border partnerships in education, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Shreekant reiterated his willingness to assist any international entity, institution, or country in building sustainable educational ecosystems, with a focus on entrepreneurship, research, and skill development.
Closing Remarks:
In his closing remarks, Engg Shreekant Patil expressed his gratitude to the event organizers, particularly Dr. Uche Lin Okpala and Prof. Nada Ratković Kovačević, for providing a platform to discuss such vital issues. He reaffirmed his commitment to contributing towards the global implementation of SDG 4 and expressed hope for continued collaboration in driving sustainable education practices worldwide.
Dr. Uche Lin Okpala served as the host for this distinguished event, with Prof. Nada Ratković Kovačević acting as the moderator. The session featured powerful presentations from global speakers, including Engg Shreekant Patil from India, who shared valuable insights on the role of education in fostering sustainable development, particularly in the context of India’s growing educational ecosystem. Dr. Neyara Radwan from Egypt also presented a compelling case study on Finland’s exceptional ranking in global education, showcasing how the Nordic country’s focus on accessibility, innovation, and inclusivity has placed it at the top in the realm of SDG 4.
Engg Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of aligning India’s educational policies with global sustainability goals, particularly through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He discussed how the policy fosters holistic development, interdisciplinary learning, and local knowledge, thereby supporting the SDG 4 objectives. Shreekant also highlighted India’s commitment to creating an inclusive, innovation-driven educational ecosystem through various government initiatives aimed at empowering youth, promoting entrepreneurship, and improving skill development across the country.
Key Takeaways from Engg Shreekant Patil’s Presentation:
Recommendations for Future Implementation of SDG 4:
- Sustainability Literacy in National Curriculum Framework: Incorporating sustainability principles into education systems globally to cultivate environmentally conscious citizens.
- Flexibility and Adaptation in Education: Leveraging online platforms such as SWAYAM, SWAYAM PRABHA, and Manthan to provide adaptable, accessible, and quality education to students across all geographies.
- Resource Sharing and Accessibility: Promoting Open Educational Resources (OER), including platforms like National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and e-PG Pathshala, to provide free and open access to quality educational materials.
Global Implementation of Sustainable Education
In his speech, Shreekant Patil also provided recommendations on how sustainable education can be implemented at the international level, including:
- Policy Integration: Encouraging governments worldwide to integrate sustainability-focused policies into their education systems.
- Global Partnerships: Fostering international collaboration to share resources, research, and expertise in education.
- Climate Change Education: Ensuring that education systems worldwide prepare students to address global environmental challenges.
- Teacher Training and Community Engagement: Upskilling educators to integrate sustainability practices into teaching and engaging communities in sustainable educational initiatives.
- Technology and Innovation: Leveraging technology to create dynamic, accessible, and inclusive educational environments.
- Youth Empowerment: Encouraging youth participation in shaping the future of sustainable education.
Key Government Initiatives in India:
Shreekant Patil also discussed the various government initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which have been designed to align with SDG 4. Some key programs include:
- Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan: Promoting cleaner and greener school environments.
- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Advancing gender equality through education.
- Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Promoting cultural diversity and national integration.
- Digital Education Initiatives: PM eVIDYA, DigiLocker, and the expansion of platforms like SWAYAM to enhance access to online education.
- Sustainable Infrastructure: Adoption of green technologies, such as solar power and sustainable water management practices, to promote environmental consciousness in schools.
Other key initiatives from the Indian government include:
- National Educational Technology Forum (NETF): To guide the use of technology in education.
- Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH): Aimed at assessing student learning outcomes comprehensively.
- Gender Inclusion Fund (GIF): Ensuring no child is left behind, regardless of gender.
- National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (NIPUN): Focused on primary education to improve literacy and numeracy outcomes.
- Samagra Shiksha and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA): Promoting inclusive and equitable quality education across all levels, from primary to higher education.
Global Leaders and Collaboration:
The event also featured a distinguished panel of speakers from across the world, who shared their expertise on SDG 4 and the global efforts needed to achieve sustainable education:
- Dr Neyara Radwan ( Egypt)
- Mansoor Shah (Pakistan)
- Dr. G. Harikrishnan (India)
- Prof. Nada Ratković Kovačević (Croatia)
- Prof. Dr. (hc) Amb KMA CPA Shainul B. (Tanzania)
- Hon. Prof. Riahi Hedia (Tunisia)
- Prof. Dr. Amb. Mehreen-Mia Hc (South Africa)
- Nebhat Ozaydin Cankirli (Turkey)
- Amb. Saphal Dhungana (Nepal)
- Jamila Bouzayen (Tunisia)
CEngg Shreekant Patil extended a heartfelt invitation to global leaders to collaborate with India in the pursuit of SDG 4, urging them to visit and explore opportunities for cross-border partnerships in education, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Shreekant reiterated his willingness to assist any international entity, institution, or country in building sustainable educational ecosystems, with a focus on entrepreneurship, research, and skill development.
Closing Remarks:
In his closing remarks, Engg Shreekant Patil expressed his gratitude to the event organizers, particularly Dr. Uche Lin Okpala and Prof. Nada Ratković Kovačević, for providing a platform to discuss such vital issues. He reaffirmed his commitment to contributing towards the global implementation of SDG 4 and expressed hope for continued collaboration in driving sustainable education practices worldwide.
Contact
PARENTNashikContact
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Categories