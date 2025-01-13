NEPCON Japan 2025 to Highlight the Role of the Japanese Market in Global Electronics R&D Growth
Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NEPCON Japan, RX Japan's leading exhibition for electronics R&D, manufacturing, and packaging technology, is set to return for its 2025 edition from January 22-24 at Tokyo Big Sight.
This flagship event is expected to host 1,800 exhibitors and attract over 87,000 global visitors. Attendees can also look forward to 200 free-to-attend conference sessions, offering insights from industry leaders shaping the future of electronics.*
The 2025 show underscores Japan's role in driving innovation and growth in global electronics R&D. As technological advancements accelerate, NEPCON Japan provides a competitive platform for innovators, researchers, and manufacturers to share ideas and explore technological solutions.
Expanded Power Device & Module Expo
A major highlight of NEPCON Japan 2025 is the Power Device & Module Expo, which will showcase advancements in cutting-edge power technologies. The expo features the Power Device Summit, including a special panel discussion by top power device manufacturers like Samsung, Intel, and Qualcomm. Attendees can explore trends in power devices through these expert-led sessions.
A Unified Platform for Cross-Industry Innovation
NEPCON Japan offers an integrated experience, as part of a larger strategy by RX Japan to create an all-encompassing platform for innovation. The event will host five interconnected trade shows under one roof: Automotive World will present advancements in autonomous driving, EV technologies, connected vehicles, and more; Factory Innovation Week will focus on transforming manufacturing processes with AI-powered robotics, IoT solutions, and automation systems redefining industrial operations; Smart Logistics Expo will highlight the latest innovations in supply chain management, including AI-driven inventory systems and autonomous delivery robots; and Wearable Expo, Japan’s only trade show dedicated to wearable devices, will present cutting-edge developments in health tech, industrial applications, and AR/VR technologies.
“By bringing together experts, innovators, and industry leaders, we’re creating a platform to foster innovative ideas and where businesses can thrive,” said Masaki Soda, RX Japan Executive Officer, Group Vice President, Div 3. “We’re excited to welcome professionals from across the globe to experience the latest technologies and solutions driving change.”
Through the event’s comprehensive approach, RX Japan aims to maximise synergies between industries and create a unique environment where professionals can explore innovations across multiple sectors. This strategy also provides a streamlined, all-access experience for exhibitors and visitors alike, giving them a one-stop-shop to explore the latest innovations and trends that are shaping the future of electronics, automotive, logistics, and wearable technologies.
Register to Visit
NEPCON Japan is your chance to explore and experience innovations, connect with global industry leaders, and stay ahead of emerging trends shaping the future of technology. Whether seeking new solutions, partners, or trends, this event offers opportunities to discover what’s next across the R&D and tech industries.
Register to secure a spot and experience the transformative event firsthand at https://bit.ly/NEPCON2025Registration. Visit the official website for more information.
*numbers including concurrent shows
Contact
Nomalyn Sudo
+81-3-6739-4102
https://www.nepconjapan.jp/hub/en-gb.html
