SottoPelle® Recognizes Bahareh Fazilat, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Sherman Oaks, CA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bahareh Fazilat, MD, FACOG has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since May 2024.
Dr. Bahareh Fazilat is a Board-Certified Obstetrics and Gynecology Surgeon specializing in Minimally Invasive Laparoscopic and Robotics Surgery.
Dr. Fazilat brings tremendous experience and highly developed skills that provide a multitude of benefits to her patients. After completing her OB/GYN residency at Yale New Haven Health, Dr. Fazilat gained additional experience with a fellowship in Gynecologic Laparoscopic Minimally Invasive Surgery at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York. Dr. Fazilat is a contributing author for the textbook “State of the Art of Laparoscopic Suturing.
Continuing her pursuit of leading-edge surgical techniques, Dr. Fazilat became certified in Gynecologic Laparoscopic and Endoscopic Surgery by the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopic Surgeons (AAGL). She is also certified in Robotics Advanced Operative Gynecologic Surgery. She has been awarded a “Special Excellence in Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Procedures” by the AAGL and has trained many other physicians in this specialized field.
Dr. Fazilat has held multiple faculty appointments as an Assistant and Associate Professor of Clinical OB/GYN at the University of Miami, Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, University of California Irvine, and University of California Los Angeles.
Most importantly, Dr. Fazilat is dedicated to her patients health and well-being and is committed to improving the lives of women throughout the world. She is involved with several humanitarian groups that provide medical services to developing countries across the Caribbean and Latin America. Throughout her distinguished medical education and professional career, Dr. Fazilat has gained a wealth of knowledge and life experience that allows her to embrace the medical field and provide exceptional dedication to her patients.
Provider Information:
Bahareh Fazilat, MD, FACOG
Brazilat Aesthetics
4940 Van Nuys Blvd. Suite 302
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(310) 507-7748
https://brazilat.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Dr. Bahareh Fazilat is a Board-Certified Obstetrics and Gynecology Surgeon specializing in Minimally Invasive Laparoscopic and Robotics Surgery.
Dr. Fazilat brings tremendous experience and highly developed skills that provide a multitude of benefits to her patients. After completing her OB/GYN residency at Yale New Haven Health, Dr. Fazilat gained additional experience with a fellowship in Gynecologic Laparoscopic Minimally Invasive Surgery at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York. Dr. Fazilat is a contributing author for the textbook “State of the Art of Laparoscopic Suturing.
Continuing her pursuit of leading-edge surgical techniques, Dr. Fazilat became certified in Gynecologic Laparoscopic and Endoscopic Surgery by the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopic Surgeons (AAGL). She is also certified in Robotics Advanced Operative Gynecologic Surgery. She has been awarded a “Special Excellence in Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Procedures” by the AAGL and has trained many other physicians in this specialized field.
Dr. Fazilat has held multiple faculty appointments as an Assistant and Associate Professor of Clinical OB/GYN at the University of Miami, Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, University of California Irvine, and University of California Los Angeles.
Most importantly, Dr. Fazilat is dedicated to her patients health and well-being and is committed to improving the lives of women throughout the world. She is involved with several humanitarian groups that provide medical services to developing countries across the Caribbean and Latin America. Throughout her distinguished medical education and professional career, Dr. Fazilat has gained a wealth of knowledge and life experience that allows her to embrace the medical field and provide exceptional dedication to her patients.
Provider Information:
Bahareh Fazilat, MD, FACOG
Brazilat Aesthetics
4940 Van Nuys Blvd. Suite 302
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(310) 507-7748
https://brazilat.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
SottoPelle Sales Team
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
SottoPelle Sales Team
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories