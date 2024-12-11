Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between WESCO Chemicals, Inc. and Apex Water and Process Inc.
Waxahachie, TX, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between WESCO Chemicals, Inc and Apex Water & Process Inc. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for Apex Water & Process Inc. as they work to achieve scale through acquisitions and continue to expand their geographical presence.
For over 30 years, WESCO Chemicals, Inc. has been a water treatment chemical producer and installation service company. The company provides standard and customized chemical formulation and plant automation equipment for water treatment systems common to Texas. The company's expertise includes solutions for cooling towers, boilers, chill water, and hot water closed loop systems. WESCO's full-service program designs include custom chemical blends specific to each system to improve water quality.
Headquartered in St Michael, Minnesota, Apex Water and Process Inc. provides its customers with customized solutions for water and process treatments. Apex currently has a nationwide presence and serves a variety of industries, from industrial manufacturing to agriculture. Their solutions include water chemicals and equipment, water safety, process equipment, process chemistry, agricultural solutions, water reuse and reclaim, and other support services.
"It is great to see WESCO Chemicals get across the finish line. It was a pleasure to work with Kirk and his company during this transaction to find a home with the Apex team that achieved everyone's goals. We hope for a smooth transition and everyone's future success." – Nick Woodyard, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
