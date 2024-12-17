Aptitude Health Launches Real-World Evidence Registry Program and Research Network to Enhance Oncology Treatment Outcomes in the Community Setting
Atlanta, GA, December 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aptitude Health, a global leader in evidence-based oncology and hematology insights, announces the launch of its new real-world evidence (RWE) registry platform and research network, iPROPEL (Precision Research in Oncology through Patient Engagement Longitudinally). This comprehensive research service will enable Aptitude Health to deliver critical clinical outcomes data from community settings, where more than 80% of patients with cancer receive care,[1] to its life science partners, enhancing strategic insights for both clinical and commercial decisions. These capabilities combined with Aptitude Health’s robust business insights offerings further enhance the actionable insights that inform clinical and commercial strategies for life science companies.
RWE is a critical component in understanding how innovations in oncology and hematology are utilized and their impact on broad, diverse patient populations, complementing data from randomized controlled clinical trials. By partnering with the Axess Research Network institutions, Aptitude Health’s iPROPEL registry platform prospectively captures unique patient outcomes, including patient-reported outcomes, from cancer screening through cancer survivorship.
“Our real-world evidence platform is a game changer,” said Jez Moulding, Chief Executive Officer at Aptitude Health. “With access to real-world patient data, we can deliver insights that aren’t available from traditional sources, such as patient-reported outcomes and longitudinal treatment data. This allows us to support our clients in making more-informed decisions, whether they're seeking regulatory approvals or engaging in payor negotiations.”
Aptitude Health’s RWE platform offers a unique approach through prospective and retrospective studies. Aptitude Health tracks real-time patient journeys, providing unparalleled insight into treatment patterns, clinical utility, and patient-reported outcomes. This allows life science companies to understand how patients and their physicians choose certain treatment plans.
Among the first clients to leverage Aptitude Health’s RWE service is Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leading provider of genetic and tumor genomic products. In a pioneering RWE registry program, Myriad is assessing circulating tumor DNA levels using its Precise MRD assay in high-risk patients at diagnosis, during neoadjuvant treatment, and following surgery in community oncology settings. This program highlights the unique value of Aptitude Health’s platform in generating critical real-world insights that support decision-making at multiple stages of the cancer treatment journey.
“There is an increasing demand for real-world data at both regulatory and payor levels, and our platform is designed to meet that need,” added Peter D. Beitsch, MD, Managing Partner at Dallas Surgical Group and Medical Director at Aptitude Health. “We help our partners gain a competitive advantage by offering the kind of detailed, patient-level insights that are critical for shaping future innovations in cancer care.”
Aptitude Health’s network of over 5,000 multidisciplinary community oncology providers ensures that the data captured represent real-world clinical environments. Through collaboration with over 250 scientific experts, the company has established a robust platform for generating, analyzing, and publishing real-world data to inform clinical development and innovation. Aptitude Health is poised to help life science companies navigate the evolving landscape of oncology and hematology treatment through unparalleled access to real-world data and insights.
For more information on Aptitude Health’s RWE research service or to inquire about collaboration opportunities, visit aptitudehealth.com/real-world-evidence or contact Juliet Fattaleh, VP US Business Development and Real-World Evidence (juliet.fattaleh@aptitudehealth.com).
About Aptitude Health
Aptitude Health is the global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies seeking to identify, develop, and commercialize oncology and hematology innovations. With a proven track record of success, we transform the world’s growing scientific and clinical knowledge into better patient outcomes. The expertise of our team is backed by unparalleled access to global disease-state experts and healthcare professionals, making Aptitude Health the strategic partner of choice for the world’s most successful life science companies.
[1]https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26265173/
For more information on Aptitude Health’s RWE research service or to inquire about collaboration opportunities, visit aptitudehealth.com/real-world-evidence or contact Juliet Fattaleh, VP US Business Development and Real-World Evidence (juliet.fattaleh@aptitudehealth.com).
