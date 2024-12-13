Impact of Government Assistance, Housing, and Employment on Postpartum Maternal Health Across Income and Race
Stressful periods such as COVID-19, hurricanes or infant formula shortages negatively impact racial groups differently.
Baton Rouge, LA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Researchers provide vital insights into social determinants such as government support, stable housing, and employment opportunities on postpartum health among Louisiana mothers during stressful periods including COVID-19, hurricanes and the infant formula shortage.
The study, "The role of government assistance, housing, and employment on postpartum maternal health across income and race: a mixed methods study," published in BMC Public Health, was led by a multidisciplinary team of researchers from the Reproductive Endocrinology & Women’s Health Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical research Center, along with colleagues from Woman’s Hospital and Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.
The study sheds light on the disparities that disproportionately affect lower-income and minority mothers. It underscores the need for targeted policy interventions to improve maternal health equity and strengthen postpartum care.
“The postpartum period is a critical time for both mothers and their infants,” said Dr. Leanne Redman, Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education and Director of the Reproductive Endocrinology & Women’s Health Laboratory. “This study demonstrates the profound impact that social support systems and economic stability have on maternal health outcomes after birth. By addressing these factors, we can make meaningful strides toward reducing health disparities and improving the well-being of families across our nation.”
The study utilized a mixed methods approach, combining quantitative data analysis with qualitative interviews to provide a comprehensive understanding of postpartum health challenges. Key findings include:
Access to government assistance programs positively influenced maternal health outcomes, particularly among low-income families.
Stable housing was identified as a crucial factor in reducing stress and fostering recovery during the postpartum period.
Employment stability and supportive workplace policies significantly contributed to improved health outcomes and mental well-being for postpartum mothers.
The study’s findings highlight the urgent need for policymakers, healthcare providers, and community organizations to collaborate on initiatives that ensure equitable access to resources for all mothers, regardless of income or race.
“At Pennington Biomedical, we are committed to advancing research that not only deepens our understanding of health disparities but also provides actionable solutions,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “This study exemplifies how research can inform policy and improve the health and lives of vulnerable populations.”
This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health (grant numbers: K99HD107158, P20GM144269, R01 NR017644, R01 DK124806, and U54 GM104940).
