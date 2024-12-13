My Hero Academia, One Piece, Helluva Boss Stars Among Voice Acting Talent at Fan Expo New Orleans
Popular Anime, Animation Celebrity Area Boosted by Additions of 14 to Lineup at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
New Orleans, LA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The voice acting section of the FAN EXPO celebrity area continues to grow in popularity. Today 14 talented performers who are behind fans’ favorite characters in the worlds of animation anime have joined the lineup at FAN EXPO New Orleans, set for January 10-12 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, bringing to life voices from hits like “My Hero Academia,” “One Piece,” “Helluva Boss,” “Hazbin Hotel” and dozens of others.
From the world of animation, fans can meet the “Hazbin” threesome of Blake Roman (“Angel Dust”), Erika Henningsen (“Charlie Morningstar”) and Amir Talai (“Alastor”), the “Helluva Boss” duo of Richard Horvitz (“Moxxie”) and Brandon Rogers (“Blitzø”), and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” standout Grey DeLisle (“Azula”).
Anime followers will enjoy meeting three guests from “My Hero Academia,” including Chris Wehkamp (“Shota Aizawa”), Kyle Phillips (“Denki Kaminari”) and Justin Cook (“Eijiro Kirishima”) as well as the “One Piece” tandem of Sonny Strait (“Usopp”) and Luci Christian (“Nami”), “Fairy Tail” standout Brittney Karbowski (“Wendy Marvel”), “Dragon Ball” series regular Kyle Hebert (“Son Gohan”) and “Horimiya” star Alejandro Saab (“Izumi Miyamara”).
They join a FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrity lineup headlined Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson in the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the first installment in the Back to the Future franchise; plus “Smallville” cast members Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort; actor/director/producer Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes), the “Doctor Who” trio of Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Catherine Tate, original Star Wars standout Anthony Daniels, “Superman & Lois” headliners Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, “The Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters and teen romance “High School Musical” regulars Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel).
FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.
New Orleans is the first event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
