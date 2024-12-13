Revolin Sports Welcomes K. Todd Storch as President and Chief Growth Officer

Revolin Sports, a leader in high-performance pickleball equipment and innovative sporting solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of K. Todd Storch as its new President and Chief Growth Officer. Todd brings a wealth of experience driving business growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams, making him an ideal fit to lead Revolin Sports into its next chapter of expansion and innovation.