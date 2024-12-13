Revolin Sports Welcomes K. Todd Storch as President and Chief Growth Officer
Revolin Sports, a leader in high-performance pickleball equipment and innovative sporting solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of K. Todd Storch as its new President and Chief Growth Officer. Todd brings a wealth of experience driving business growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams, making him an ideal fit to lead Revolin Sports into its next chapter of expansion and innovation.
Holland, MI, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Revolin Sports, a leader in high-performance pickleball equipment and innovative sporting solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of K. Todd Storch as its new President and Chief Growth Officer. Todd brings a wealth of experience driving business growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams, making him an ideal fit to lead Revolin Sports into its next chapter of expansion and innovation.
With a deep passion for pickleball and a proven track record of delivering transformative growth strategies, Todd will oversee Revolin Sports’ business operations and spearhead initiatives to enhance customer engagement, expand market presence, and develop innovative offerings for pickleball players of all levels.
Todd joins Revolin Sports after helping numerous companies grow and scale and most recently, as Chief Revenue Officer of Chief Outsiders, the nationwide leading Executives-as-a-Service company. Todd has been in Executive leadership in multiple roles, such as CEO and CRO, where he was instrumental in scaling operations and delivering record-breaking growth. Todd led Kindrid, a SaaS product and services company, through a strategic acquisition, delivering premium acquisition value and maintaining 100% of employees 12+ months post-acquisition.
As an advocate for both athletic performance and sustainable materials and business practices, Todd is excited to bring his expertise to one of the most rapidly growing industries in sports. “We are thrilled to have Todd on board as we continue to build upon our momentum,” said Hugh Davis, Founder and CEO of Revolin Sports. “His leadership and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to empower pickleball players and elevate the sport globally.”
“I am honored to join Revolin Sports and build on the strong foundation created by the co-founders and team,” said Todd. “Their focus on high performance, made with patented sustainable materials, is unique in the high-growth pickleball market. I’m excited to scale operations, amplify our impact, and work, grow, and expand this talented team to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the sport.”
Hugh Davis
hugh@revolinsports.com
About Revolin Sports
Revolin Sports is a leading provider of premium pickleball equipment dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for players of all skill levels. With a commitment to performance, sustainability, and community, Revolin Sports is redefining how players connect with the game.
Contact
Revolin SportsContact
Hugh Davis
214-215-3772
revolinsports.com
