Operational Medicine Symposium and Technology Showcase Returning for Its 7th Iteration
The 7th Annual Operational Medicine Symposium (OpMed) & Technology Showcase will take place March 18-19, 2025 in San Antonio, TX.
San Antonio, TX, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 7th Annual Operational Medicine Symposium (OpMed) & Technology Showcase is one of the largest and most influential military medical events in North America for senior medical officials, clinicians, government leaders, and solution providers. OpMed offers the unique opportunity to learn, network and engage with military medical professionals in an information driven, networking focused environment.
The 2025 Symposium will bring together medical professionals from across the U.S. Military Services, federal government, academia, and industry to improve health care service for U.S. military personnel, drive forward cutting-edge innovations in combat casualty care, enhance medical education and training for medical providers, and strengthen the medical readiness of the Joint Force.
2025 Topics of Discussion Include:
- Coordinating All Joint Force Military Health Services to Optimize Operational Medicine, Force Health Protection, and Force Readiness
- Designing the Future of Army Medical Capabilities to be Responsive, Ready, and Reliable
- Optimizing Agile and Innovative Medical Care for Contested Operations
- Advancing Burn Care, Treatment, and Prevention for Combat and Disaster Scenarios
- Training and Education Resources and Initiatives to Advance Operational Medical Care
- Bridging Civilian and Military Care: Enhancing Operational Medicine with National Guard and Reserve Forces
- Strength in Numbers: Advancing Partnerships and Alliances to Boost Medical Readiness and Responsiveness
- Modern Medicine in Space: Delivering Healthcare Capabilities in Space
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 7th Operational Medicine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.operationalmed.com/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201-987-0183.
Symposium is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
