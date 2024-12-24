First Speakers and Chair Announced for Creative Operations Summit London 2025
Exploring the future of creative efficiency, collaboration, and operational innovation with Henry Stewart
London, United Kingdom, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart announces the first speakers and chair at the Creative Operations Summit London returns on 28 March 2025, bringing together leading professionals from across industries to explore innovative strategies that are transforming how creative teams operate. This one-day conference will focus on streamlining workflows, enhancing productivity, and achieving operational excellence in creative content delivery.
Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the early bird offer to secure their place at a reduced rate at www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-operations-summit-london-2025
Introducing The Esteemed Speakers, industry leaders who will share their expertise and actionable insights, including:
• Holly Brooks, Head of Creative Operations and Production, Superdry
• Nick Goodchild, VP of Global Transformation, Tommy Hilfiger
• Julia Areson, Head of Creative Operations, Specsavers Creative
• Bob Cope, Senior Creative Operations Manager, Macmillan Cancer Support
• Clare Ralston, Global Head of Creative Operations and Production, Xero
• James Mathers, Head of Operations, Three
• Dax Alexander, Global Managing Director, Oliver
• Chris Marsh, Experience Design Director, AKQA
• David Granger, Owner and Director, Arc & Foundry
Meet the Chair:
The conference will be chaired by Nicky Russell, a renowned leader in Creative Operations. Nicky’s impressive career includes roles as COO at Anomaly and Managing Partner at WDC. Recognised as an IPA Woman of Tomorrow, she is an expert in optimising marketing and creative operations, helping teams adopt transformative processes and strategies that deliver measurable results.
Full details of the speaker line-up and event programme will be announced shortly. To stay updated on the latest event news, register interest here: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-operations-summit-london-2025
Why Attend:
• Gain invaluable insights from experts shaping the future of Creative Operations
• Connect with a network of forward-thinking peers and industry leaders
• Discover practical tools, strategies, and solutions to optimise creative workflows
Discover the future of Creative Operations on 28 March 2025 at Creative Operations Summit London, where creative ops, content studio excellence, and creative production innovation converge.
For further details and to book your place, visit their website: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-operations-summit-london-2025
The conference is sponsored by: Cape, Celtra, Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) and Jigsaw24
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available, please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Creative Operations Summit London 2025
28 March 2025
Convene, 155 Bishopsgate
London, UK
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-operations-summit-london-2025
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools. HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
Contact
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-operations-summit-london-2025
