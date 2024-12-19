EXO Exhibits RFID Checkout and In-Store Returns at NRF 2025
EXO is showcasing its RFID Self-Checkout and Returns solutions at NRF 2025, leveraging Zebra’s FX9600 reader and KC50 kiosk to reduce checkout times to seconds and streamline returns. Deployed in high-traffic venues, EXO’s technology enhances customer experiences and operational efficiency. Visit EXO at Zebra Technologies Booth #3303 to see how it’s transforming retail.
Greenville, SC, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Reducing checkout times from minutes to seconds in retail spaces worldwide.
EXO, a leader in innovative retail technology, will demonstrate its RFID Self-Checkout and Self-Service Returns solution utilizing Zebra’s FX9600 reader and AN520 antennas at Zebra Technologies’ Booth #3303 during the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO, January 12-14, 2025, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.
EXO RFID Checkout is revolutionizing the retail experience by dramatically reducing checkout times, allowing customers to complete transactions in seconds. This technology has been deployed in various high-traffic venues, enhancing fan experiences and increasing operational efficiency by eliminating traditional checkout bottlenecks. Trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands, recent EXO installations include stadium retail spaces and entertainment venues, enabling fans to return to the action faster with seamless transactions and greater convenience.
At NRF 2025, EXO will highlight the capabilities of their RFID solution integrated with Zebra’s KC50 kiosk. This powerful combination offers retailers a streamlined process for managing returns, enhancing customer satisfaction, and optimizing store operations.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Zebra Technologies at NRF 2025 to showcase how EXO RFID Checkout, powered by Zebra’s readers and antennas, is transforming the customer checkout and returns experience,” said Lance Burnett, CEO of EXO. “This partnership enables us to deliver faster, frictionless checkout solutions for retailers and venues, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational flow.”
For more information about NRF 2025 or to register for the event, please visit nrfbigshow.nrf.com.
About EXO Checkout
EXO Checkout is redefining retail checkout with cutting-edge RFID technology designed to elevate the customer experience. From sports stadiums and entertainment venues to large festivals and events, EXO’s solutions make it possible for fans to check out faster and get back to the action. Learn more at www.exocheckout.com.
Sean Sears
864-905-4498
https://www.exocheckout.com
