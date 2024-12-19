EXO Exhibits RFID Checkout and In-Store Returns at NRF 2025

EXO is showcasing its RFID Self-Checkout and Returns solutions at NRF 2025, leveraging Zebra’s FX9600 reader and KC50 kiosk to reduce checkout times to seconds and streamline returns. Deployed in high-traffic venues, EXO’s technology enhances customer experiences and operational efficiency. Visit EXO at Zebra Technologies Booth #3303 to see how it’s transforming retail.