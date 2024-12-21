Downtown Los Angeles Condo Market Closes Out 2024 with a Bang
The Property Lab's Yvonne Neustadter, "The Queen of Downtown LA Real Estate" Has Biggest Condo Sale of the Year, Near $8M
Los Angeles, CA, December 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- She's known as "The Queen of DTLA Real Estate" for a reason. Yvonne Neustadter of The Property Lab (TPL), known for her strong luxury track record with condos and hotel residences like The W Hollywood, recently sold 900 W Olympic Blvd Penthouse #51A Los Angeles at The Ritz Carlton Residences at $7,750,000. She most definitely has closed out 2024 with a bang with the biggest condo sale of the year for DTLA.
"It's incredible. The Ritz Carlton Residences Los Angeles continues to be one of my most sought after buildings in all of Los Angeles. The value you get, the views you get and the great price point are why buyers are so attracted to it. Besides that, the staff is wonderful and the Ritz brand is so well known and respected, it's easy for buyers to choose high rise living once they get a feel for the building and what it has to offer," said Yvonne, owner and broker of TPL.
As buyers are holding their wallets a bit tighter these days, sales have been slower but the smart buyers see the opportunity and are getting their deals done before prices and demand start to rise.
This is surely expected as Los Angeles, and Downtown Los Angeles in particular, prepare for the 2028 Olympics and other significant upcoming events like the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Super Bowl.
http://www.thepropertylabre.com
