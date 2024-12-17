Cloudstaff Roar 2024: A Celebration of Excellence and Community
With 27,000 attendees, Cloudstaff’s year-end celebration highlighted its dedication to community, bringing together employees, families, and partners for a night of connection and recognition.
Angeles City, Philippines, December 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cloudstaff, a global provider of remote staffing solutions, hosted its annual year-end celebration, Cloudstaff Roar 2024, at the Philippine Arena, the world’s largest indoor arena. The event, held on December 7, welcomed an audience of 27,000, including employees, their families and friends, customers, and industry partners, for a night of music, recognition, and camaraderie.
A Memorable Evening of Performances
The event showcased the talents of Cloudstaffers through live bands and dance groups, complemented by performances from renowned artists. Celebrity host KC Montero guided the evening, which featured a blend of musical acts catering to diverse tastes. Highlights included the performance of P-pop group Alamat, the classical stylings of The Opera Belles, and the timeless hits of international rock legends Air Supply.
The evening resonated deeply with attendees. Ofelia Galapia, a Senior Accountant at Cloudstaff, remarked, “It was truly a memorable event, blending music and celebration in a way that brought everyone together.”
Sam Dela Torre, a Cloudstaff employee, shared her gratitude: “Cloudstaff made it possible for my parents to see Air Supply live — a dream come true for them. It was an experience we will always cherish.”
Global Participation and Community Spirit
Cloudstaffers from around the world joined the celebration through live-streamed watch parties, ensuring global participation. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu and other representatives from the Australian Embassy, alongside partners from various industries.
Rob Honeycombe, a long-time Cloudstaff partner, commented, “End-of-year events can be challenging to organize, but Cloudstaff demonstrated how it should be done. It was a remarkable gathering that highlighted their commitment to their people.”
Recognizing Achievements and Rewarding Excellence
The celebration featured prize raffles as a highlight of the evening. Employees and their families had the chance to win cash prizes, trips to premier Philippine destinations, and luxury items, including two brand-new Kia Soluto cars. These prizes underscored Cloudstaff’s dedication to rewarding its workforce and fostering a supportive community.
Reflections on Cloudstaff’s Core Values
CEO Lloyd Ernst shared his thoughts on the event: “Our Year-End Party reflects our commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive community. It’s an opportunity to celebrate our shared achievements and show our appreciation for the incredible people who make up Cloudstaff.”
Cloudstaff’s focus on ethical outsourcing, innovation, and a people-first approach were evident throughout the celebration. The event reinforced the company’s reputation as an organization that values connection and collaboration.
Looking Ahead
As Cloudstaff concludes a year marked by industry recognition and milestone achievements, the company is focused on continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for its employees, clients, and partners. With an emphasis on inclusivity and innovation, Cloudstaff remains dedicated to shaping the future of work and fostering a culture of shared success.
About Cloudstaff
Cloudstaff is a global leader in remote staffing solutions, offering ethical outsourcing with enterprise-grade technology. By connecting businesses with top talent from a network of over 700,000 professionals, Cloudstaff supports organizations in achieving their growth objectives. With operations spanning the Philippines, India, and Colombia, and clients across the US, Australia, and the UK, Cloudstaff delivers professional services across more than 150 roles. Learn more at cloudstaff.com.
Contact
Beth Woods
+63286727864
https://www.cloudstaff.com
