Devart Introduces Updated dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2 to Improve Database Development and Operations

Devart announces the release of dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2, featuring enhanced connectivity, even smarter code completion, new data generators, and more. With support for PostgreSQL 17 and new cloud services like Supabase, Google Cloud and AlloyDB, this update helps software developers and database specialists develop and manage PostgreSQL databases with ease.