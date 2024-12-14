"Smallville" Standouts Rosenbaum, Durance, Vandervoort Plus Esposito, Coleman Added to Fan Expo Cleveland Lineup
Trio Join Welling for Big "Smallville" Reunion Plus Coleman, Scott on Board at Huntington Convention Center, March 21-23, 2025
Cleveland, OH, December 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Three beloved stars from the hugely popular series “Smallville,” Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance, and Laura Vandervoort, are among six additions to the FAN EXPO Cleveland lineup, convention organizers announced today. Also committing to the celebrity roster for the annual extravaganza, March 21-23, 2025, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, are Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), Jenna Coleman (“Doctor Who”) and Aidan Scott (“One Piece”).
The three “Smallville” stars join Tom Welling in the reunion of the hit series that ran from 2001-2011 on The WB then The CW networks.
Rosenbaum starred in the role of “Lex Luthor” on "Smallville" and most recently as the character “Buddy Dobbs” on the TV Land series "Impastor." He is also known for voicing “Wally West / The Flash” on the popular animated series "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited."
Best known for her role as “Lois Lane” in "Smallville,” Durance followed up her successful seven-year run on the DC series with an even bigger project - the lead on the five-year run of the NBC and CTV drama "Saving Hope," which she also produced. She is now a regular on the popular holiday TV movie circuit.
The versatile Vandervoort, for whom “Supergirl” on “Smallville” and “Lisa” on “V” are the most popular roles, also had a three-year run as the headliner on the werewolf drama “Bitten” and has had a variety of other acting and voice acting roles, including spots on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Sullivan’s Crossing” and numerous holiday TV movies.
The prolific veteran film, television and stage actor, director and producer Esposito, in addition to his role as “Moff Gideon” on the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” is well known by television audiences for his iconic portrayal of drug kingpin “Gus Fring” in AMC’s critically acclaimed award-winning series “Breaking Bad.” Some of Esposito’s most memorable performances can be seen in films such as Rabbit Hole, The Usual Suspects, Smoke, The Last Holiday and Spike Lee’s films Do the Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, School Daze and Malcolm X.
Coleman, who played “Clara Oswald,” the occasional "travelling assistant" to the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC series “Doctor Who,” is also familiar to Marvel comics fans as Bucky’s girlfriend in the hit film Captain America: The First Avenger. She had the title role in British TV series “Victoria” and a supporting spot on the feature film Me Before You and has since had lead roles in Klokkenluider, “Wilderness” and “The Sandman.”
Scott stars as “Helmeppo” in the current Netflix adventure series “One Piece.” He appeared in the title role of the History Channel mini-series “Theodore Roosevelt” after portraying deputy clerk “James Matheny” in the network’s “Abraham Lincoln” mini-series.
The six are added to a promising early FAN EXPO Cleveland lineup that already includes Welling, Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”), Grant Gustin (“The Flash”), “Daredevil” standout Charlie Cox and legendary director Eli Roth (Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever) announced last month.
FAN EXPO Cleveland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at www.fanexpocleveland.com. Advance pricing is available until March 6. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.
Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
