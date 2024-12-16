Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Medical Temps, Inc and Health Advocates Network
West Monroe, LA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between Medical Temps, Inc & Health Advocates Network. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for Health Advocates Network as they work to achieve scale through acquisitions and continue to expand their geographical presence.
Medical Temps, Inc provides staffing services by registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants to a diverse healthcare client base throughout 25 parishes in Northern Louisiana. The agency specializes in nursing placements at clients' facilities during peak operation times, holidays, employees' leave, and contingent emergencies with rapid response times. MTI guarantees that all nursing staff placements arrive on time and are equipped with all the knowledge required to perform any medical services. All nursing staff are held to strict state and federal regulatory compliance standards, are responsible for their own licensing, and must accept assignments via phone with proper logging and billing conducted by MTI administrative staff.
Health Advocates Network is a provider of healthcare staffing solutions nationwide. Health Advocates provide tailored, flexible solutions, with the care of the patient first in mind. Health Advocates Network is based out of Boca Raton, Florida, with offices reaching the West Coast.
Sarah Calhoun Allbritton, owner of Medical Temps, added, "The entire staff working with Benchmark made me feel valued and heard. They worked with me for over a year to find just the right buyer of my 25-year-old business and stayed with me every step of the way, explaining the complicated parts of selling a business and the fun parts of getting a Letter of Intent and then the Purchase Agreement. My individual brokers became my friends, trusted advisors, and allies. Benchmark changed my life, and I will forever be grateful. They have my highest recommendation to anyone wanting to sell their business."
Medical Temps, Inc was represented by Jones Walker LLP. "We are honored to have served as Medical Temps' trusted legal counsel throughout this transaction. We extend our deep gratitude to Sarah Calhoun Allbritton for entrusting us with the representation of the company she has successfully grown over the past two decades," said Adam Matasar, a partner in Jones Walker’s Corporate Practice Group. "It was also a pleasure to collaborate with both the Health Advocates Network M&A team, as well as Benchmark International’s stellar team of deal makers, in ensuring a smooth and professional process. We anticipate great growth and success for the Medical Temps Joint Commission certified brand."
"The entire Benchmark team is thrilled to see Medical Temps Inc. find a home with Health Advocates Network. It was a pleasure working with Sarah through the process from going to market to closing day, and I hope nothing but the best for her and Health Advocates Network in their future endeavors." –Nick Woodyard, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Medical Temps, Inc provides staffing services by registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants to a diverse healthcare client base throughout 25 parishes in Northern Louisiana. The agency specializes in nursing placements at clients' facilities during peak operation times, holidays, employees' leave, and contingent emergencies with rapid response times. MTI guarantees that all nursing staff placements arrive on time and are equipped with all the knowledge required to perform any medical services. All nursing staff are held to strict state and federal regulatory compliance standards, are responsible for their own licensing, and must accept assignments via phone with proper logging and billing conducted by MTI administrative staff.
Health Advocates Network is a provider of healthcare staffing solutions nationwide. Health Advocates provide tailored, flexible solutions, with the care of the patient first in mind. Health Advocates Network is based out of Boca Raton, Florida, with offices reaching the West Coast.
Sarah Calhoun Allbritton, owner of Medical Temps, added, "The entire staff working with Benchmark made me feel valued and heard. They worked with me for over a year to find just the right buyer of my 25-year-old business and stayed with me every step of the way, explaining the complicated parts of selling a business and the fun parts of getting a Letter of Intent and then the Purchase Agreement. My individual brokers became my friends, trusted advisors, and allies. Benchmark changed my life, and I will forever be grateful. They have my highest recommendation to anyone wanting to sell their business."
Medical Temps, Inc was represented by Jones Walker LLP. "We are honored to have served as Medical Temps' trusted legal counsel throughout this transaction. We extend our deep gratitude to Sarah Calhoun Allbritton for entrusting us with the representation of the company she has successfully grown over the past two decades," said Adam Matasar, a partner in Jones Walker’s Corporate Practice Group. "It was also a pleasure to collaborate with both the Health Advocates Network M&A team, as well as Benchmark International’s stellar team of deal makers, in ensuring a smooth and professional process. We anticipate great growth and success for the Medical Temps Joint Commission certified brand."
"The entire Benchmark team is thrilled to see Medical Temps Inc. find a home with Health Advocates Network. It was a pleasure working with Sarah through the process from going to market to closing day, and I hope nothing but the best for her and Health Advocates Network in their future endeavors." –Nick Woodyard, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories