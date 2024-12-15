Shatner, Locklear, "Twilight" Trio Lutz, Rathbone, Facinelli Give Fan Expo New Orleans Lineup Late Jolt
Pop Culture Icons, Popular Fantasy Franchise Standouts Added to Celebrity Roster at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, January 10-12
New Orleans, LA, December 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- There is only one William Shatner, and FAN EXPO New Orleans fans will have the opportunity to meet the all-time pop culture legend as well as his fellow “T.J. Hooker” star and Hollywood icon Heather Locklear as the duo, plus Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli, three memorable standouts from the 2008 film Twilight and sequels, are the latest additions to a star-studded lineup. The 30-day countdown is on for the pop culture extravaganza, set for January 10-12 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
One of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures for more than a half-century, Shatner, 93, has thrilled millions in his varied career. From his international breakout role of “Captain Kirk” in the original “Star Trek” series — and its numerous incarnations — to famed “T.J. Hooker” in the 1980’s up to the “Priceline” pitchman and space traveler of today, Shatner won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer “Denny Crane” on both “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” He has received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.
Locklear burst onto the scene opposite Shatner as “Officer Stacy Sheridan” in “T.J. Hooker” (1982-86) while simultaneously starring in “Dynasty” (1981-89) during the full run of both megahit series. She followed that up as one of the stars of “Melrose Place” and in the last three seasons of “Spin City” opposite Michael J. Fox and then Charlie Sheen. Locklear later starred in the NBC series “LAX” and had recurring roles in “Hot in Cleveland” and “Franklin & Bash.”
Lutz, who portrayed “Emmett Cullen” in the original Twilight movie as well as New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2, also had regular roles on the HBO series “The Comeback” and CBS’s “FBI: Most Wanted” and had other well-known spots as “Hercules” in The Legend of Hercules and the title voice in the animated film Tarzan.
Rathbone earned his first big role as “Jasper” across the Twilight universe and has gone on to a resume of more than 50 credits, including recent features The Island and Warhunt and had recurring roles in series “The Guardians of Justice” and “The Last Ship.”
Facinelli had already appeared in more than 30 TV shows and movies before his portrayal of “Dr. Carlisle Cullen” in several versions of the Twilight saga. He later had a six-season run as “Dr. Fitch Cooper” in “Nurse Jackie” and recurring roles in “Supergirl,” “American Odyssey” and “S.W.A.T.”
They supplement an incredible array of talent, highlighted by 11 Back to the Future trilogy stars headlined by Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson in the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the first installment in the franchise, plus Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes), “Doctor Who” standouts Mandip Gill, Catherine Tate and Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, the “Smallville” fivesome of Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort, original Star Wars standout Anthony Daniels, “Superman & Lois” headliners Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, “The Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters, teen romance “High School Musical” regulars Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel and more.
FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.
New Orleans is the first event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
