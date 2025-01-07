Dayton Lamina Unveils Next-Generation Tooling Solutions at SHOT Show 2025
Dayton, OH, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dayton Lamina to Showcase Advanced Ammunition Tooling Solutions at SHOT Show 2025
Dayton Lamina, a longstanding leader in precision tooling, will present its latest advancements in ammunition manufacturing technology at SHOT Show 2025. With over 75 years of expertise in tool and die solutions, Dayton Lamina continues to support the defense, firearms, and ammunition industries with precision-engineered products designed to enhance manufacturing outcomes.
The company's solutions focus on improving efficiency and consistency in production, leveraging industry-leading tolerances, proprietary material treatments, and advanced engineering. These innovations aim to address key challenges in ammunition manufacturing, from maintaining strict quality standards to optimizing production processes.
“SHOT Show is an opportunity for us to share our knowledge and demonstrate how precision tooling contributes to solving complex manufacturing challenges,” said David Turpin, President of Dayton Lamina. “We’re committed to supporting manufacturers as they adapt to the demands of a dynamic market.”
Attendees can learn more about Dayton Lamina’s offerings by visiting booth #51004 at SHOT Show 2025. Company representatives will be on-site to discuss tooling technologies and their role in driving efficiency and performance in ammunition production.
About Dayton Lamina
Dayton Lamina is a global supplier of punches, die components, and precision tooling for a range of industries, including metal stamping and plastics. Formed in 2014 as part of the MISUMI Group, Dayton Lamina brings together the expertise of Dayton Progress, Danly/IEM, Lamina, and Lempco — four trusted names in tooling.
These brands, each with their own areas of specialization, collectively provide manufacturers with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, from standard catalog products to customized tools tailored for specific applications. Dayton Lamina’s focus on quality and innovation enables it to meet the evolving needs of global manufacturing.
For more details, contact Suzanne Williams, Marketing Manager, at swilliams@daytonlamina.com or visit daytonlamina.com
About Dayton Lamina
Suzanne Williams
937-859-5111
daytonlamina.com
