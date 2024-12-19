Keep Irving Beautiful and Irving Public Library Christmas Card Project Sets Record
Irving, TX, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 4th annual “Christmas Cards for Seniors” project, a partnership between Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) and the Irving Public Library, set a record with nearly 1,300 Christmas cards collected. Volunteers were encouraged to create or purchase Christmas cards to be delivered to local nursing home residents. Cards could be dropped off at the KIB office or any of the three Irving Public Library locations. The initiative brought together a diverse group of volunteers, contributing to the record number of cards collected for seniors in Irving.
Special thanks go to the following who helped make the holiday season merry and bright for our seniors: Mayor Rick Stopfer and his wife Melanie; Irving Girl Scout Troops 1810, 6457 and 6458; City of Irving after-school programs at Georgia Farrow, Lee and Northwest Recreation Centers and the Adult Day Therapeutic Program; Nimitz High School; Irving High School AVID students; Lamar Middle School; Coppell High School 9th Grade Center; Lively Elementary School; and the many individuals who anonymously dropped off cards at library locations. In addition, the Nimitz Floral Department donated 60 ornaments made by students.
“We were overwhelmed by the support we received from the Irving community the first time we did this card campaign in 2021,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “The number of cards has increased each year, and this allows us to deliver more cards to more residents in assisted living facilities here in Irving. The seniors love getting them, and on their behalf, we thank everyone who contributed.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
