Historic Hagerstown YMCA Goes to Auction
Hagerstown, MD, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The historic YMCA building in downtown Hagerstown is going to auction in January of the New Year. The 100,000± square foot Neo-Georgian style structure was erected in 1920 by the 11 Y11 Organization as a YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association) center to provide a safe space for young men to escape the dangers of the streets.
The building was designed by local architect Fred J. Mack (1878-1957) who had formed a partnership with Charles E. Kountz in Hagerstown in 1907. The firm of Mack and Kountz was in existence for only a few years, but Mack became known for his multiple works in Hagerstown as well as the former Stohr College in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and buildings at Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. At the age of 24, he was responsible for the design of the Chalfonte Hotel in Atlantic City. Mack's architectural design of the Hagerstown YMCA can still be seen today with the classical styles of the 19th century. According to the Maryland Historical Trust, he donated all of his time and efforts as well as the project designs to the city.
The former YMCA, located at 149 N. Potomac Street in downtown Hagerstown, is just two blocks north of Public Square and in close proximity to the newly constructed $90-million Meritus Park, Barbara Ingram School for the Arts, The Maryland Theatre, Western MD Regional Library, The Potomac Towers, Hagerstown Fairgrounds, University Plaza, Hagerstown Premium Outlets and more. With new development in downtown Hagerstown being spurred from the Urban Improvement Project, the City of Hagerstown is updating its Downtown Plan for future growth with many projects already underway.
Now after many years of being vacant, the building is going up for auction. Hurley Real Estate & Auctions of Greencastle, PA has been asked to undertake this large scale event. Property showings for the building will be held on Saturdays January 8 and 15 from 12-2PM. Sealed bids for the property will be accepted through January 22, 2025 no later than 1PM. For more information and a bidders package call Hurley's at 717-597-9100 or visit them at HurleyAuctions.
