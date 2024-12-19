Opening Reception for Wild Kingdom
Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Wild Kingdom, a solo exhibition by Hunt Slonem, across both gallery locations, first opening in Houston at the River Oaks District on January 9, followed by Dallas in the Dallas Design District on January 11.
Hunt Slonem has captivated collectors, galleries, and art enthusiasts worldwide, creating a whimsical realm of his own through his series of birds, butterflies, and bunnies. Wild Kingdom highlights Hunt’s mix of patterns and mediums inviting viewers into his colorful, creative world. His neo-expressionist style is inspired by an interest in Victorian aesthetics, exotic animals, and transcendent symbols, such as the rabbit, a sign of good fortune. Hunt’s work bridges a gap between art and design, balancing deeper spiritual themes with his playful visual appeal.
His prolific studio practice attributes to his reputation. His works belong to the collections of 250 museums around the world, such as the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan, Museum of Art, the Miro Foundation, and the Whitney.
