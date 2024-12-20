Lives Savers Urgent Care Earns Urgent Care Center Accreditation
Urgent Care Center Accreditation ensures the provision of quality healthcare and the principles of professionalism.
Capitol Heights, MD, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Congratulations to Lives Savers Urgent Care in Capitol Heights, Maryland for earning Urgent Care Center Accreditation with National Urgent Care Center Accreditation. Lives Savers Urgent Care provides quality treatment with compassion and convenience. The dedicated team goes above and beyond to ensure that all patients receive the treatment they deserve.
Accreditation is a voluntary process through which an Urgent Care center is able to measure the quality of its services and performance against nationally recognized standards. The assurance that healthcare providers and facilities maintain adequate levels of quality is of vital importance to patients. Knowledge of and close adherence to the standards of Accreditation provide assurances that the care provided at an Urgent Care center is state of the art and that the established policies and procedures ensure exceptional business practices. Accreditation demonstrates the highest level of commitment of the Urgent Care center to providing quality medical care that is consistent with the highest ideals of the specialty of Urgent Care Medicine. As a form of certification or validation, Accreditation is an indication to patients that the Urgent Care center is committed to providing high-quality care. Urgent Care Center Accreditation ensures the provision of quality healthcare and the principles of professionalism.
About National Urgent Care Center Accreditation
National Urgent Care Center Accreditation is an independent, non-profit organization that provides Accreditation to properly qualified Urgent Care Centers throughout the United States. The National Urgent Care Center Accreditation (NUCCA) Program accomplishes the accreditation of Urgent Care centers by setting standards, measuring performance, and providing consultation and education where needed. Accreditation is ultimately awarded to those Urgent Care centers that are found to be in compliance with National Urgent Care Center Accreditation Program standards. The National Urgent Care Center Accreditation program is recognized by leading medical organizations to provide such Accreditation.
Contact
Cari Withrow
407-521-5789
http://ucaccreditation.org/
2813 S. Hiawassee Rd., Suite 206
Orlando, FL 32835-6690
