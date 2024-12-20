Senior Travel Deal of the Week Announced by AALTCI
Los Angeles, CA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The latest "last minute" senior travel deal of the week was announced today by Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
"Many seniors are fortunate enough to have the time and interest in traveling," Slome shared. "When we come across an incredible opportunity to travel and save, we are more than pleased to share it so that seniors can benefit."
The latest offer reduces the cost of a 19-day cruise to West Africa by as much as $5,500-per-person. "This is an incredible offer to a very interesting part of the globe." Departure dates include February 7 and February 21, 2025.
The itinerary includes the Cape Verde Islands, Senegal and the Gambia. Reservations using the special last minute discount code need to be made by December 25.
To learn more about this last-minute deal go to https://www.aaltci.org/senior-travel-deal-of-the-week/.
Jesse Slome is founder and director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance an insurance industry organization that advocates for the importance of senior planning. The semi-retired insurance professional takes at least two international trips annually.
