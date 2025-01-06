MILAM 2025 Workshop Day Details
Tampa, FL, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 9th Military Additive Manufacturing Summit (MILAM) will convene February 11-12, with an all-new Workshop Day on February 13, for extended networking opportunities, as well as provide updates that will impact the future global AM landscape.
The Workshop Day will feature two distinct tracks: 3D Printing for Aerospace, and a Technical Focus Track, Applying Cold Spray & Additive Construction Technologies to Transform Infrastructure & Supply Chains.
The 3D Printing for Aerospace Track will highlight the importance of additive manufacturing in aerospace applications to revolutionize design, production, and logistics in federal agencies. The contribution of 3D printing for Aerospace to National Security Strategy strengthens technological superiority by enabling rapid development of aerospace systems.
The Technical Focus Track: Applying Cold Spray & Additive Construction Technologies to Transform Infrastructure & Supply Chains will explore the integration of cold spray technologies for commercial and military end users, as well as driving the age of additive construction and the opportunities it provides for operational efficiency, adaptability, and resilience.
The MILAM 2025 Workshop Day will offer attendees a deep dive into the various use cases and applications in 3D printing across federal government, industry, and academia. These distinctive tracks will not only feature unique AM SME perspectives from organizations such as NASA, FAA, and DOE on their role in integrating 3D printing technologies for aerospace, but also provide detailed sessions on the applications of transformative AM technologies such as binder jetting, cold spray, metal printing and the digital thread to enhance military manufacturing for the end user. Register today to have a chance to learn more and join in on the conversations surrounding the future of impactful additive manufacturing capabilities.
For more information and to register, please visit https://www.militaryam.com/.
Active-duty military and government employees attend complimentary. Those interested in registering should email Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
