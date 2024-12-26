The Melting Pot Studio Joins the Pledge 1% Movement and Pledges to donate 1% of Company Resources to the Community
The Melting Pot Studio joins global companies for the Pledge 1% Movement and pledges to donate 1% of company resources to support and build tech equity for underserved communities.
Brooklyn, NY, December 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Melting Pot Studio announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a global movement to create a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business. The Melting Pot Studio is joining over 18,000 global brands who have committed to Pledge 1% of either their product, profit, equity, and/or staff time to whatever charity of their choosing. The Melting Pot Studio is proud to announce its commitment to donate 1% of company resources to charity partners advocating and building tech equity in underserved communities.
The Melting Pot Studio’s commitment to societal impact shines through "The Melting Pot of Good," the company’s philanthropic initiative dedicated to advancing tech equity. By joining the Pledge 1% program, the company reinforces its core mission to leverage resources for meaningful change and empower organizations driving innovation and impact.
The company's founder and CEO, Karen Farah, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "Joining the Pledge 1% movement is a reflection of our deep commitment to creating a more equitable future through technology. With 'The Melting Pot of Good,' we aim to channel our resources and expertise to empower communities and support organizations working tirelessly to close the tech gap. This is not just a pledge, it’s a cornerstone of our mission to drive meaningful societal change."
The Melting Pot Studio is proud to join the Pledge 1% community and encourages other companies to take the pledge and leverage their business as a force for good.
To learn more about The Melting Pot of Good program, visit www.themeltingpotstudio.com or contact support@thempstudio.com.
About The Melting Pot Studio
The Melting Pot Studio specializes in transforming technologies into strategic advantages. Their team of certified experts collaborates to deliver tailored cloud solutions, AI integration, and technical transformation services for all types of companies looking to modernize their systems' infrastructure. They're committed to ethical and sustainable growth, and they aim to bridge the digital divide, ensuring technology serves real-world needs and drives meaningful change.
About Pledge 1%
Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 18,000 members in 100+ countries have used Pledge 1%’s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1% and to take the pledge, visit www.pledge1percent.org.
Contact
The Melting Pot StudioContact
Karen Farah
347-973-8031
themeltingpotstudio.com
