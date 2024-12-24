Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between World Panel Products, Inc and an Independent Investor
Riviera Beach, FL, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Riviera Beach, FL - based World Panel Products, Inc ("WPP") and an internationally based independent investor. WPP is a wooden and synthetic products distributor primarily serving the marine industry across the Eastern US, Canada, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.
"The Benchmark team is pleased to have sourced such a great partner for this unique and compelling business," commented Benchmark International Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. "Our client's needs and preferences necessitated a thorough and expansive approach in finding the perfect partner. Our wide-ranging network enabled us to make that match internationally, and we believe this transaction will drive great benefit for both parties."
WPP President Jeff Davies founded World Panel Products in 1994. Since that time, WPP has differentiated itself in its core product markets through a keen focus on customer service – ensuring client satisfaction through exclusive product options, high inventory levels, and quick order delivery.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
