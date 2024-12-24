EMKA Locking Technology Especially for Rail Vehicle Construction
EMKA announce their wide range of locking technology related hardware especially for use on rail vehicles – a situation where, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and train crew, all components must perform their intended function with utmost reliability, particularly in the event of a fire.
Coventry, United Kingdom, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EMKA are pleased to announce their wide range of locking technology related hardware especially for use on rail vehicles – a situation where, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and train crew, all components must perform their intended function with utmost reliability, particularly in the event of a fire. EMKA engineers recognise that the significance of each and every component, regardless of its size, cannot be over emphasized. This includes closures on flaps and doors, in the engine room and in the passenger compartment and the driver’s cabin. External housings such as underfloor containers, covers, access hatches, and rooftop units must absolutely be equipped with suitable locking mechanisms
Various quarter-turn locking systems may be employed inside and outside railway vehicles, depending on their respective siting. Inside the train, for example, the locking mechanisms are located on ceiling and wall panelling, in the galley or the area of the displays and screens. These installations are subject to rigorous requirements including fire protection and safety while at the same time ensuring operating comfort for the train crew and for travellers. Compliance with regulations – especially those related to fire protection – is significantly influenced by these applications and conditions on the route of travel.
Likewise, the range includes a special compression latch with a cover and visual opening indicator with the benefit that if the compression latch is not fully closed, the lid is clearly visible at a 90° angle. As an option, the lock is also available with coloured markings on the cover. The colour indication on the inside of the cover makes it even easier to identify the open position. In addition, the locking solution is tested in accordance with DIN EN 45545-3 and complies with fire protection class E60.
There is also a special swinghandle with interchangeable modules which is rather more focused on usability, aesthetics, and access control. The relevant low-profile swinghandle made of powder-coated die-cast zinc is particularly suitable for the often-narrow passages in trains. The lock is available in a version measuring 167mm long and a short version measuring 89mm long. The swinghandle protrudes by just 9mm and features rounded corners. It is therefore particularly suitable for escape routes and has clear advantages compared to conventional handles, which protrude further into the aisle and pose an increased risk of injury.
The associated multi-point locking system is extremely user-friendly for use on cabinets inside the train and underfloor containers outside. These are often challenging to access, and can be securely locked using the multi-point locking system. The multiple locking points achieved with this system enable the best distribution of the locking forces around the door perimeter and associated gasket for optimum sealing. The system can be chosen with or without compression and, optionally, with a corner drive for further closure points. The multi-point locking system is shock and vibration-tested and can be used for both low and high fire protection requirements.
Clearly special regulations apply to the design of railway vehicles – in case of fire the resulting smoke and toxic gases pose a major threat. This especially applies to fire protection gaskets for rail transport, which EMKA manufactures at its own European production site. The fire protection test procedures are described in the EN 45545-2 standard which differentiates between three hazard levels for plastics and gaskets. It is important that the fire characteristics, smoke gas development and toxicity of its profiles are tested in a special laboratory to ensure that the gaskets do not allow smoke gases to pass through in the event of a fire and do not release any toxic substances. By using flame-retardant materials, these fully tested and certified fire protection gaskets achieve the highest fire protection class HL3 and compliment this full range of specialist hardware.
