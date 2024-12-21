Stephan Piscano Show Hit The Target on PlayerFM
Stephan Piscano Show, the Latest Podcasts Launched Earlier This Year, Hits the 10,000 Downloads Milestone as We Reach 2025
Napa, CA, December 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephan Piscano launched the Stephan Piscano Show in October this year after a long and much promoted wait by members and fans. Stephan Piscano Inc. & Affiliates is grateful to announce in the podcasts 1st 100 days it has now reached more than 10,000 downloads across all platforms and has become a top podcast on the popular android podcasts site "PlayerFm."
Links Here: - - https://player.fm/series/3604854
With more than 3,800 subscribers on that platform alone, and more than 6,000 subscribers on all platforms the show exceeded expectations.
"We did not know what really to expect when we finally launched the show, and I am humbly grateful to get the incredible support we've gotten from our members and community, and also thankful for the incredible guests that we have gotten to work with as well!," Stephan Piscano said.
In the first dozen episodes the show has focused primarily on real estate and investment content but has already had some high profile guests including legendary businessman Matthew Lesko, known as the "Free Money Guy."
"We plan to focus more and more on bringing on expert guests as we get deeper in to 2025 as well, and really showcase how incredible our network is!" Piscano said.
The Matthew Lesko episode can be heard Here: https://stephanpiscanopodcast.com/
As the show grows more resources plan to be added long-term.
To support the show please subscribe and join our youtube channel by using the handle of @StephanPiscano or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbHgCHxSNndk5n3CqFljA0rVZAEl8IDIN
Contact
Stephan Piscano
661-678-5436
https://www.stephanpiscanocharities.com/
Categories