Ko-Solar Partners with Illinois Center for Transportation to Develop Cutting-Edge Solar Sound Barriers for Next-Gen Mobility
Ko-Solar, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, has partnered with the Illinois Center for Transportation (ICT) at the University of Illinois’ Grainger College of Engineering to transform the future of transportation infrastructure. This partnership aims to enhance sustainable infrastructure through groundbreaking research and technological development.
Rantoul, IL, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ko-Solar, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, has partnered with the Illinois Center for Transportation (ICT) at the University of Illinois’ The Grainger College of Engineering to transform the future of transportation infrastructure. The organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 12, 2024, to research Ko-Solar’s highway solar sound barrier systems as part of ICT’s Illinois Autonomous and Connected Track (I-ACT) project design. This partnership aims to enhance sustainable infrastructure through groundbreaking research and technological development.
Ko-Solar’s solar sound barriers are designed to mitigate noise pollution while generating renewable energy. Ko-Solar will install a highway solar sound barrier system at I-ACT once the test track is operational. The pilot system will consist of an approximately 0.25-mile, 18-20-foot-tall solar barrier integrated with over 1,300 photovoltaic panels, capable of generating 502 kilowatts peak power (kWp). ICT will investigate its feasibility, durability, and energy efficiency.
“We’re thrilled to work alongside the Illinois Center for Transportation to explore new frontiers in sustainable transportation,” said Koray Kotan, Partner at Ko-Solar. “This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity to contribute to the development of a more sustainable, energy-efficient highway infrastructure that serves both people and the planet.”
The Illinois Autonomous and Connected Track will provide a dynamic research environment for next-generation transportation technologies, fostering the testing and implementation of innovations that will shape the future of mobility. Through their partnership, ICT and Ko-Solar aim to accelerate advancements in transportation infrastructure that support autonomous and connected vehicle systems, reduce emissions, and set a new standard for energy efficiency.
“We’re excited to work with Ko-Solar once I-ACT is operational to create more sustainable and resilient transportation systems,” said Dr. Imad L. Al-Qadi, Director of ICT.
The partnership aligns with ICT’s mission to drive technological advances that prioritize safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship. As the transportation industry seeks sustainable solutions to meet growing demands, this initiative reflects a commitment to fostering collaborative research and implementation to benefit communities in Illinois and beyond.
About Ko-Solar
Ko-Solar (www.ko-solar.com) is a pioneering renewable energy company focused on creating innovative, sustainable solar energy solutions for transportation infrastructure such as highways, railroads and airports. Furthermore, Ko-Solar combines solar technology with highway and railroad barrier structures, harnessing solar energy, reducing noise pollution, removing carbon from the atmosphere, and generating funds for local and state agencies as well as private organizations. Ko-Solar’s solution takes advantage of the benefits of solar energy and the vast length of current and future transportation corridors.
Contact
Mohammed Siddiqui
Ph: 508-654-8044
https://www.ko-solar.com
