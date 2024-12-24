Fit ‘N Fierce Fitness Studio Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Gotha, FL
Local, community-centered fitness studio celebrates with a ribbon cutting ceremony, opening its doors to neighbors and fitness enthusiasts alike.
Gotha, FL, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fit ‘N Fierce Fitness Studio, a new fitness program tailored to the local community, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on January 12, 2025, at 4:00pm. Located in the heart of Gotha, FL, the studio promises to offer a unique and supportive fitness experience, designed by neighbors for neighbors.
Owner Maddy Owens, a Gotha resident, has created a space where individuals of all fitness levels can come together, achieve their personal health goals, and build lasting relationships in a welcoming environment. From strength training to yoga, and everything in between, Fit ‘N Fierce is committed to making fitness fun, accessible, and focused on the overall well-being of the community.
“We believe in the power of connection and community,” said Maddy Owens, Owner of Fit ‘N Fierce Fitness Studio. “This studio is a place where everyone, regardless of where they are on their fitness journey, can feel empowered and supported. Our mission is to help people feel strong, confident, and part of something bigger than themselves.”
The grand opening event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with light refreshments, followed by a tour of the studio, a variety of sample fitness classes, giveaways, and raffles. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Fit ‘N Fierce’s diverse offerings, including group fitness classes, one-on-one coaching, and nutrition programs. Come and meet your fitness coaches, ask questions, and discover the many ways Fit ‘N Fierce is committed to helping individuals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 2216 Hempel Avenue, Gotha, FL 34734 at 4:15 pm, and is open to all local residents, friends, and fitness enthusiasts. A variety of free fitness classes will start at 4:30pm, available for both participants and spectators. Q&A, giveaways, and prizes will start at 5:45pm.
For more information about Fit ‘N Fierce Fitness Studio or the grand opening event, please visit FitNFierceFitnessStudio.com or follow us on social media at @FitNFierceFitnessStudio.
About Fit ‘N Fierce Fitness Studio:
Fit ‘N Fierce Fitness Studio is a neighborhood fitness studio dedicated to empowering individuals through accessible, community-centered wellness programs. Owned by Maddy Owens, the studio offers a variety of fitness classes, personalized coaching, and a supportive environment where members can connect, grow, and achieve their health and fitness goals.
Contact:
Maddy Owens
Owner: Fit ‘N Fierce Fitness Studio
Phone: 407-385-0535
Email: Maddy@FitNFierceFitnessStudio.com
Website: www.FitNFierceFitnessStudio.com
