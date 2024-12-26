FDB Panel Fittings Online Offer Heavy Duty Pedestal Hinge
Isleworth, United Kingdom, December 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Specialist panel builders will be pleased to learn that the FDB Panel Fittings Online store now has ex-stock availability of pedestal style hinges for enclosure and cabinet doors. The asymmetric design of the hinge lends extra support to enhance door rigidity of large doors on cabinets and enclosures for industrial equipment such as electrical/electronic controls or distribution panels. Typically used in pairs they may also be used in further multiples where needed.
Their robust construction in zinc die is complimented with black powder coat finish, while integral M6 studs and fixings enable internal fixing for ease of installation and concealment, which adds to the security features of the housing.
