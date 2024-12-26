Cobra Direct Inc. Hits the Million Dollar Mark in 3rd Year of Business
Evansville, IN, December 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In just three years of being in business, Cobra Direct Inc. has expanded into two new locations and has already amassed 1.1 million in revenue generated for the year (while earning their businesses they partner with even more), making 2024 a standout year for the company. This tremendous growth is attributed to the hard work and dedication of their team, who are at the heart of Cobra’s success.
Matt Singleton, President of Cobra Direct Inc., expresses immense pride in the company’s progress, saying, “Our people are truly the backbone of this company. From day one, we’ve invested in the growth and development of every individual on our team. When you combine that with the dedication and passion of everyone here, it’s no surprise that we’ve been able to achieve so much in such a short time.”
Since opening in June 2021 with just 4 employees, Cobra Direct Inc. has rapidly expanded to over 40 full-time members, spreading over three branches across different markets. In January 2024, the company helped open a second firm in Louisville; and it’s third most recently in Lexington last month.
Despite a competitive hiring market, Cobra Direct has remained focused on growing a team of talented individuals who share the company’s drive for success.
"Our team’s accomplishments have truly been the driving force behind our growth," says Megan, Human Resources Administrator at Cobra Direct. "We’ve worked hard to build a culture that values performance, dedication, and mutual support. The success we’ve seen is a direct result of the commitment our team brings to work every day."
Looking back on the past year, the team is confident that they will continue to build on its success. "We’re just getting started," Assistant Manager, Londyn, says. "I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished, but I know there’s even more ahead. We’re committed to setting the standard in our industry."
For more information about Cobra Direct Inc., please visit:
Website:
www.cobradirectinc.com
Instagram:
@cobradirect.inc
Contact:
Cobra Direct, Inc.
Megan Troy
812-459-1046
101 Plaza East Blvd., Suite 216
Evansville, IN 47715
Matt Singleton, President of Cobra Direct Inc., expresses immense pride in the company’s progress, saying, “Our people are truly the backbone of this company. From day one, we’ve invested in the growth and development of every individual on our team. When you combine that with the dedication and passion of everyone here, it’s no surprise that we’ve been able to achieve so much in such a short time.”
Since opening in June 2021 with just 4 employees, Cobra Direct Inc. has rapidly expanded to over 40 full-time members, spreading over three branches across different markets. In January 2024, the company helped open a second firm in Louisville; and it’s third most recently in Lexington last month.
Despite a competitive hiring market, Cobra Direct has remained focused on growing a team of talented individuals who share the company’s drive for success.
"Our team’s accomplishments have truly been the driving force behind our growth," says Megan, Human Resources Administrator at Cobra Direct. "We’ve worked hard to build a culture that values performance, dedication, and mutual support. The success we’ve seen is a direct result of the commitment our team brings to work every day."
Looking back on the past year, the team is confident that they will continue to build on its success. "We’re just getting started," Assistant Manager, Londyn, says. "I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished, but I know there’s even more ahead. We’re committed to setting the standard in our industry."
For more information about Cobra Direct Inc., please visit:
Website:
www.cobradirectinc.com
Instagram:
@cobradirect.inc
Contact:
Cobra Direct, Inc.
Megan Troy
812-459-1046
101 Plaza East Blvd., Suite 216
Evansville, IN 47715
Contact
Cobra Direct Inc.Contact
Megan Troy
(812)459-1046
www.cobradirectinc.com
Megan Troy
(812)459-1046
www.cobradirectinc.com
Categories