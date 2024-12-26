Small Shifts for the New Year from Researchers at Pennington Biomedical
Baton Rouge, LA, December 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New Year’s Day provides a fresh start and is a time when people set goals and resolutions for the year ahead. Many of those will focus on healthy eating, exercise or mental health, but drastic lifestyle changes are hard to adopt and typically are challenging to sustain.
Instead, researchers from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center suggest that small, gradual adjustments to daily habits are much easier to implement and maintain. Over time, these “Small Shifts” can significantly enhance health and overall well-being.
Researchers from Pennington Biomedical are offering the following tips and advice for ways to include small shifts in their 2025:
Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor and Douglas L. Gordon Chair in Diabetes and Metabolism, said, "Like for anything that you want to happen and last, you must make it a priority. Exercise and physical activity are similar: block regular times to enjoy indoor and outdoor activities. You will learn to enjoy it and make it part of your routine to improve your physical and mental health."
Catherine Carmichael, Research Dietitian and Project Manager for Louisiana team Nutrition, said, "The new year is a great time to take inventory in your kitchen and clean out your pantry, freezer and refrigerator. Check expiration dates, clean shelves and reorganize. This activity may also inspire you to set some healthy eating goals such as: cooking more meals at home, making a weekly shopping list or planning meals that include more fruits and vegetables – fresh, frozen or canned!"
Prachi Singh, Director of the Sleep and Cardiometabolic Health Laboratory, said, "If we can just make a small change in our sleep habits, it will make a big difference to your mental and physical health. If you can focus on your sleep and try to improve it, your depression and your anxiety levels go down, you are able to feel happier and have a better quality of life as such. There are a few things which we can do: you have to be consistent. Have the same sleep times – the time you go to bed, the time you wake up. Let it be dark. Let it be the right temperature and always have some sort of a routine that prepares your body and your mind to sleep."
Robert Newton Jr., Professor of Physical Activity & Ethnic Minority Health, said, "If you make moving a habit, those benefits will eventually add up. If you can get up from a sitting position at least once every 30 minutes to an hour, you’ve gotten a good start. That doesn’t mean you have to do sit-ups or push-ups in your cubicle, though. There are alternatives. If you work downtown or in an area with restaurants, walk to lunch. If you take your lunch to work, try to carve out time before or after you eat to get your heart rate up."
Tiffany Stewart, Director, Behavior Technology Lab: Health, Performance, & Resilience, said, "We are very distracted in our current life with technology and social media and just all the demands and tasks, and it is very typical of us, for example, to in between meetings, picking up kids, or whatever is going on in the chaos looking at our phone, looking at our emails, scrolling through different things. In that moment, we need to give ourselves a brain break and turn some of the tabs off in our mind. Deep purposeful breathing is all about regulating our nervous system bringing us down, touching back to our center and that directly maps on to mindfulness … mindfulness is being right here right now, and it can start with something as simple as 5 minutes of breathing."
Kate Blumberg, Research Dietitian in Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling, said, "Try focusing on which nutritious foods you can add to your meals to improve your health, instead of foods you need to give up. Discover and try new colorful fruits and vegetables. These are a terrific way to increase your vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Also, include whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. These not only have many health benefits but will also keep you full."
Steven Heymsfield, Professor of Metabolism & Body Composition, said, "If you are planning to lose weight in the new year, make sure you eat a healthy diet with enough protein included, and keep up a good exercise program."
Candida Rebello, Assistant Professor in Clinical Science and Director of the Nutrition and Chronic Disease Program, said, "Prior to a busy week, plan your meals and snacks for each day and shop accordingly. If you indulge or overeat on occasion, it’s okay. Just make sure the meals that follow are good for your health."
Amanda Staiano, Associate Professor and Director, Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory, said, "Give yourself grace. Prioritize your physical and mental health. You’ve got this!"
Instead, researchers from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center suggest that small, gradual adjustments to daily habits are much easier to implement and maintain. Over time, these “Small Shifts” can significantly enhance health and overall well-being.
Researchers from Pennington Biomedical are offering the following tips and advice for ways to include small shifts in their 2025:
Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor and Douglas L. Gordon Chair in Diabetes and Metabolism, said, "Like for anything that you want to happen and last, you must make it a priority. Exercise and physical activity are similar: block regular times to enjoy indoor and outdoor activities. You will learn to enjoy it and make it part of your routine to improve your physical and mental health."
Catherine Carmichael, Research Dietitian and Project Manager for Louisiana team Nutrition, said, "The new year is a great time to take inventory in your kitchen and clean out your pantry, freezer and refrigerator. Check expiration dates, clean shelves and reorganize. This activity may also inspire you to set some healthy eating goals such as: cooking more meals at home, making a weekly shopping list or planning meals that include more fruits and vegetables – fresh, frozen or canned!"
Prachi Singh, Director of the Sleep and Cardiometabolic Health Laboratory, said, "If we can just make a small change in our sleep habits, it will make a big difference to your mental and physical health. If you can focus on your sleep and try to improve it, your depression and your anxiety levels go down, you are able to feel happier and have a better quality of life as such. There are a few things which we can do: you have to be consistent. Have the same sleep times – the time you go to bed, the time you wake up. Let it be dark. Let it be the right temperature and always have some sort of a routine that prepares your body and your mind to sleep."
Robert Newton Jr., Professor of Physical Activity & Ethnic Minority Health, said, "If you make moving a habit, those benefits will eventually add up. If you can get up from a sitting position at least once every 30 minutes to an hour, you’ve gotten a good start. That doesn’t mean you have to do sit-ups or push-ups in your cubicle, though. There are alternatives. If you work downtown or in an area with restaurants, walk to lunch. If you take your lunch to work, try to carve out time before or after you eat to get your heart rate up."
Tiffany Stewart, Director, Behavior Technology Lab: Health, Performance, & Resilience, said, "We are very distracted in our current life with technology and social media and just all the demands and tasks, and it is very typical of us, for example, to in between meetings, picking up kids, or whatever is going on in the chaos looking at our phone, looking at our emails, scrolling through different things. In that moment, we need to give ourselves a brain break and turn some of the tabs off in our mind. Deep purposeful breathing is all about regulating our nervous system bringing us down, touching back to our center and that directly maps on to mindfulness … mindfulness is being right here right now, and it can start with something as simple as 5 minutes of breathing."
Kate Blumberg, Research Dietitian in Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling, said, "Try focusing on which nutritious foods you can add to your meals to improve your health, instead of foods you need to give up. Discover and try new colorful fruits and vegetables. These are a terrific way to increase your vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Also, include whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. These not only have many health benefits but will also keep you full."
Steven Heymsfield, Professor of Metabolism & Body Composition, said, "If you are planning to lose weight in the new year, make sure you eat a healthy diet with enough protein included, and keep up a good exercise program."
Candida Rebello, Assistant Professor in Clinical Science and Director of the Nutrition and Chronic Disease Program, said, "Prior to a busy week, plan your meals and snacks for each day and shop accordingly. If you indulge or overeat on occasion, it’s okay. Just make sure the meals that follow are good for your health."
Amanda Staiano, Associate Professor and Director, Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory, said, "Give yourself grace. Prioritize your physical and mental health. You’ve got this!"
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories