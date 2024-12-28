Heart and Health Medical Expands Services with New Levittown Office
Levittown, NY, December 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Heart and Health Medical, an award-winning multi-specialty medical practice founded by Dr. David Kavesteen, proudly announces the opening of its fifth Long Island office in Levittown, located at 1 Center Lane, Levittown, NY 11756. This expansion reflects the practice’s continued commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care to Long Island communities.
With over 20 dedicated physicians and medical specialists, Heart and Health Medical offers specialized care in Allergy & Immunology, Cardiology, Primary Care & Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Physical Therapy, Podiatry, Women's Health, Vascular Surgery, and Wound Care. The new Levittown location enhances accessibility to these comprehensive healthcare services, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care close to home.
Heart and Health Medical has been serving Long Island since 2005, with established offices in Massapequa, Plainview, Coram, and North Babylon. In addition to these locations, the practice operates a state-of-the-art mobile medical unit, extending its services directly to workplaces, schools, and community centers. This mobile unit provides convenient access to preventive screenings, and wellness exams bridging gaps in healthcare access across Long Island. The addition of the Levittown location further enhances accessibility while continuing to deliver personalized medical care that prioritizes prevention and wellness.
Dr. David Kavesteen, founder of Heart and Health Medical, shared his excitement about the expansion: "We are thrilled to bring Heart and Health Medical to Levittown and to continue serving the Long Island community with exceptional, patient-focused care. Our new office allows us to reach even more patients and provide the specialized services they need to lead healthier lives."
Patients in Levittown and surrounding areas can now benefit from Heart and Health Medical’s cutting-edge technology, advanced diagnostic services, and integrative approach to health and wellness.
About Heart and Health Medical
Heart and Health Medical is a multi-specialty medical practice offering award-winning care with a focus on preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and innovative treatments. With a team of experienced specialists and a patient-first philosophy, Heart and Health Medical is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all patients.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at the new Levittown office, please visit www.heartandhealth.com or call 516-550-7223.
With over 20 dedicated physicians and medical specialists, Heart and Health Medical offers specialized care in Allergy & Immunology, Cardiology, Primary Care & Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Physical Therapy, Podiatry, Women's Health, Vascular Surgery, and Wound Care. The new Levittown location enhances accessibility to these comprehensive healthcare services, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care close to home.
Heart and Health Medical has been serving Long Island since 2005, with established offices in Massapequa, Plainview, Coram, and North Babylon. In addition to these locations, the practice operates a state-of-the-art mobile medical unit, extending its services directly to workplaces, schools, and community centers. This mobile unit provides convenient access to preventive screenings, and wellness exams bridging gaps in healthcare access across Long Island. The addition of the Levittown location further enhances accessibility while continuing to deliver personalized medical care that prioritizes prevention and wellness.
Dr. David Kavesteen, founder of Heart and Health Medical, shared his excitement about the expansion: "We are thrilled to bring Heart and Health Medical to Levittown and to continue serving the Long Island community with exceptional, patient-focused care. Our new office allows us to reach even more patients and provide the specialized services they need to lead healthier lives."
Patients in Levittown and surrounding areas can now benefit from Heart and Health Medical’s cutting-edge technology, advanced diagnostic services, and integrative approach to health and wellness.
About Heart and Health Medical
Heart and Health Medical is a multi-specialty medical practice offering award-winning care with a focus on preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and innovative treatments. With a team of experienced specialists and a patient-first philosophy, Heart and Health Medical is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all patients.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at the new Levittown office, please visit www.heartandhealth.com or call 516-550-7223.
Contact
Heart and Health MedicalContact
Cathy Brase
516-878-7899
https://heartandhealth.com
Cathy Brase
516-878-7899
https://heartandhealth.com
Categories