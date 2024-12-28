Start Strong, Stay Connected at The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA Provides Unique Opportunities for Everyone
Union, NJ, December 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- At The Gateway Family YMCA, individuals and families find more than just a place to work out. With opportunities to connect with new people, develop new skills and explore new interests, the Y facilitates the discovery of new passions and assists in gaining a greater sense of purpose and belonging for all. This January, The Gateway Family YMCA is helping everyone in the community start strong with new programs, new hours, community initiatives and a membership special.
“At our Y, everyone has a place to go where they can feel supported and receive help. We are proud to be the place where adults can practice self-care and find life balance; children can reach their full potential and learn something new; seniors can be active and social; and families can connect and strengthen relationships,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President and CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.
Winter programs at The Gateway Family YMCA include new options that introduce Arts, Enrichment and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) in addition to traditional YMCA programs like Dance, Gymnastics, Swimming Lessons, Youth Sports and Group Exercise. With registration available now, for winter programs, child care and summer camp, January is the ideal time to get ahead and plan for an exciting 2025. Beginning January 2, The Gateway Family YMCA has announced expanded facility hours in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union to better serve the local community. In addition, January 1 – 15, everyone can join the YMCA with $0 Joiner fee using promo code JAN at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y. This offer is available on all membership types, including Family Memberships with one to four adults. For local families, The Gateway Family YMCA provides a fun and unique opportunity to support all ages, together or apart, within the same organization.
“Winter is an ideal time to join the Y,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, Chief Operating Officer. “With the colder months ahead and the lack of daylight, the opportunity to move your family’s health, wellness, activity and social opportunities inside is a key component for both consistency and safety.” The Gateway Family YMCA provides alternative solutions for busy families, including virtual group exercise, a mobile app with 24-hour access to thousands of recorded seminars, skill drills, group exercise, art and motivational programming.
Unique programs for specialized communities is at the heart of the Y’s mission. Through WISE Community Services programs individuals with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Mild Cognitive Impairment or those who would benefit from additional assistance and their caregivers receive specialized services and support to ensure they remain healthy, active and independent. This March, The Gateway Family YMCA will launch a Veterans Wellness Initiative. For interested individuals, the Wellness Center Branch is collecting an interest list at 908-349-9622 or veterans@tgfymca.org.
Chronic Disease prevention and management programs like Enhance Fitness for Arthritis, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and LiveSTRONG at the YMCA provide a comprehensive community resource without the additional burden of travel. The 7th Grade initiative, Boys and Young Men of Color Strategy (BYMOC) and innovative programs like Esports ensure that everyone receives the support and commitment of caring role models, leadership opportunities and life-skills necessary for a bright future.
“Our mission is to serve and support all individuals in our community, and we have a unique opportunity to ensure equitable access is available through financial assistance supported by community partners and donors in our Annual Support Campaign,” stated Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Development and Strategy Officer.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensures that all have access to the opportunities, relationships, and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. The Gateway Family YMCA has served the community in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County for over 124 years.
To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622 for more information.
“At our Y, everyone has a place to go where they can feel supported and receive help. We are proud to be the place where adults can practice self-care and find life balance; children can reach their full potential and learn something new; seniors can be active and social; and families can connect and strengthen relationships,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President and CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.
Winter programs at The Gateway Family YMCA include new options that introduce Arts, Enrichment and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) in addition to traditional YMCA programs like Dance, Gymnastics, Swimming Lessons, Youth Sports and Group Exercise. With registration available now, for winter programs, child care and summer camp, January is the ideal time to get ahead and plan for an exciting 2025. Beginning January 2, The Gateway Family YMCA has announced expanded facility hours in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union to better serve the local community. In addition, January 1 – 15, everyone can join the YMCA with $0 Joiner fee using promo code JAN at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y. This offer is available on all membership types, including Family Memberships with one to four adults. For local families, The Gateway Family YMCA provides a fun and unique opportunity to support all ages, together or apart, within the same organization.
“Winter is an ideal time to join the Y,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, Chief Operating Officer. “With the colder months ahead and the lack of daylight, the opportunity to move your family’s health, wellness, activity and social opportunities inside is a key component for both consistency and safety.” The Gateway Family YMCA provides alternative solutions for busy families, including virtual group exercise, a mobile app with 24-hour access to thousands of recorded seminars, skill drills, group exercise, art and motivational programming.
Unique programs for specialized communities is at the heart of the Y’s mission. Through WISE Community Services programs individuals with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Mild Cognitive Impairment or those who would benefit from additional assistance and their caregivers receive specialized services and support to ensure they remain healthy, active and independent. This March, The Gateway Family YMCA will launch a Veterans Wellness Initiative. For interested individuals, the Wellness Center Branch is collecting an interest list at 908-349-9622 or veterans@tgfymca.org.
Chronic Disease prevention and management programs like Enhance Fitness for Arthritis, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and LiveSTRONG at the YMCA provide a comprehensive community resource without the additional burden of travel. The 7th Grade initiative, Boys and Young Men of Color Strategy (BYMOC) and innovative programs like Esports ensure that everyone receives the support and commitment of caring role models, leadership opportunities and life-skills necessary for a bright future.
“Our mission is to serve and support all individuals in our community, and we have a unique opportunity to ensure equitable access is available through financial assistance supported by community partners and donors in our Annual Support Campaign,” stated Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Development and Strategy Officer.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensures that all have access to the opportunities, relationships, and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. The Gateway Family YMCA has served the community in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County for over 124 years.
To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622 for more information.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCAContact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Categories