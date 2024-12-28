FlipHTML5 Introduced a Free Ebook AI Writer for Content Creation
FlipHTML5 rolled out its free ebook AI writer, which allows users to generate an interactive ebook in a short time. The tool leverages advanced text and content generation features while also enabling people to integrate multimedia for better reader engagement.
Hong Kong, China, December 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With self-publishing on the rise and businesses using ebooks for marketing, many people need a tool for efficient ebook creation and publishing. To address this, FlipHTML5 have introduced a free ebook AI writer(https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/how-to-create-an-ebook-for-free-with-ai-book-writers/), helping users create polished and engaging content with ease. This ebook AI writer features a highly intuitive interface, organized menus and clear instructions, which allows anyone to navigate the platform effortlessly and start designing professional ebooks without prior technical skills.
At its core, this free ebook AI writer transforms static documents (PDFs, Word, PPT, JPG, or PNG) into dynamic, interactive ebooks with captivating page-flipping effects. As readers navigate through the ebook, they are treated to smooth and engaging page-flipping animations, creating an immersive and visually appealing reading experience.
To further enhance the realism of the digital reading experience, users are allowed to customize their ebooks by changing the book cover texture, book binding type, shadow, etc., as well as adding a loading video to improve the reader experience while larger ebooks are loading. The free ebook AI writer lets users design their ebook’s reading interface with different themes featuring varied toolbar styles. These dynamic designs add a fresh and modern touch that keeps readers engaged from the first page, making their experiences much more entertaining and memorable.
FlipHTML5's free ebook AI writer features an AI writing assistant in its page editor, which helps improve grammar, adjust tone, and structure ideas effectively. Whether crafting professional documents or creative stories, it delivers clear and polished content that’s ready to use. It also adapts to different writing styles, making it flexible for various projects. There’s also a text to image tool for users to generate desired images with ease, which helps users easily find and seamlessly integrate illustrations into their storybooks, educational materials, or marketing reports.
In addition to text and images, this free ebook AI writer enables users to insert hotspots, slideshows, videos, audio clips, CTAs, etc., to encourage readers to take actions like jumping to an outside website or leading them to a specific section within the ebook. Users can also enhance their content by integrating a smart, interactive AI chatbot to let readers engage with your content by chatting with ebooks. In this way, readers are able to ask questions and get instant answers to their interested plots or sections, facilitating the ebook interactivity.
Users are able to share their created ebooks directly on social media for global access. They also have the option to download ebooks as standalone files for offline use, like EXE or APP formats. “This smooth publishing process removes technical hurdles, making it simple for creators to share their work and reach a broader audience without hassle,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.
For more information about this free ebook AI writer, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.
